Vance Street Capital Announces New Operating Partner and Promotion

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced the addition of Andy Kirkpatrick as a Senior Operating Partner and the promotion of Nick Lindholm to Vice President.

Andy Kirkpatrick brings more than 20 years of leadership within the medical device industry to Vance Street, with deep expertise in R&D, operations, and M&A. Prior to joining Vance Street, Mr. Kirkpatrick held numerous leadership roles within the medtech industry, most recently as COO of Sonendo, a dental technology company, and COO of Accuray, a radiation therapy device company.

"Vance Street's medtech expertise, operational focus and founder-first mentality were true differentiators as I was seeking private equity roles," said Andy Kirkpatrick. "I am excited to partner with a firm that prioritizes people, culture, and innovation."

"Andy's background and leadership experience are a perfect fit for our operating team. We are always seeking exceptional talent and look forward to our partnership with Andy," said Mike Janish, Managing Partner at Vance Street.

Vance Street is also pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Lindholm to Vice President. Mr. Lindholm joined the firm in 2021 from Barclays. He plays an integral role in the due diligence and underwriting of new investments, as well as the ongoing support of portfolio companies.

"Nick has been an outstanding contributor to Vance Street since joining us in 2021. In addition to Nick's excellent work on investments and with our portfolio companies, he has been a great representative of our culture and core values at Vance Street. We look forward to Nick continuing to play a key role as we grow the firm," said Steve Sandbo, Partner at Vance Street.

About Vance Street Capital

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, life science, industrial, and aerospace & defense sectors out of its third fund with $432.5MM. For over two decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

