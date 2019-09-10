Vance Thompson Vision first to offer PanOptix® to cataract patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than four million cataract surgeries are performed each year in the U.S. and the number is projected to increase by more than sixteen percent by the end of 20241,2. At Vance Thompson Vision, there are now more options for cataract sufferers. Thanks to the U.S. approval of a new technology, Vance Thompson Vision offers the first and only trifocal lens for patients undergoing cataract surgery, AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL).

PanOptix® is clinically shown to offer patients a combination of near, intermediate, and distance vision while reducing the need for glasses after surgery3,4. This new trifocal IOL from PanOptix® uses a proprietary design, ENLIGHTEN® Optical Technology, that optimizes outcomes for cataract patients looking to correct their vision at all distances.

"I think the most amazing thing we notice with the PanOptix® lens is the range of vision it gives patients and how that excites them," Dr. Vance Thompson said. "Patients are surprised they can experience the vision of their younger years as part of their cataract surgery experience."

Dr. John Berdahl is pleased that this trifocal IOL technology, already in use in more than 70 countries, is now offered at Vance Thompson Vision. "Until now, no single lens available in the U.S. provided distance, intermediate, and near vision. The PanOptix® lens gives each eye the ability to see well at those distances."

Vance Thompson Vision was one of twelve investigational sites in the U.S. who took part in the FDA-monitored clinical trial for PanOptix®. The results of this study showed high patient satisfaction with more than ninety-nine percent of PanOptix® patients saying they would choose the same lens again.

Dr. Thompson said that this IOL has been life-changing for his patients and he's looking forward to the future. "I think the PanOptix® technology is a very big deal and is going to help advance cataract surgery in our country."

"It's important to participate in FDA-monitored studies so we can be on the forefront of new innovation," Dr. Berdahl said. "In bringing this technology to market, we can offer a number of different options to fit a patient, not a patient to an option."

To learn more about this treatment or other treatments that might be best for you, schedule a cataract consultation by calling Vance Thompson Vision.

About Vance Thompson Vision:

At Vance Thompson Vision, we know how important it is to wake up each morning to clear vision. Improved sight means more than seeing your best, it means being your best. Performing nearly 100,000 procedures and participating in more than 80 FDA-monitored clinical trials, the team at Vance Thompson Vision is committed to using only the most advanced technology, setting the standard used all over the globe for vision correction. For more information, visit www.vancethompsonvision.com .

1Market Scope. 2017 Ophthalmic Surgical Instrument Report.

2Market Scope. 2019 IOL Market Report. April 2019.

3AcrySof IQ PanOptix Directions For Use.

4Compared to AcrySof® monofocal LOL.

SOURCE Vance Thompson Vision

Related Links

http://www.vancethompsonvision.com

