Vance Thompson Vision is leading the way in cataract surgery with the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cataract surgery is one of the most common surgeries performed around the globe with more than 4 million procedures completed in the U.S. each year. Vance Thompson Vision recently became one of the first practices in the world to complete a successful cataract surgery with the RxSight™ Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) since its approval by the FDA.

This new cataract treatment option is changing the way doctors and patients experience cataract surgery. Dr. Vance Thompson thinks the greatest benefit of LAL for patients is that vision can be adjusted after surgery. "Until now with cataract surgery, we were unable to show patients exactly what the result of their surgery would be. With this lens, we can show them their visual options after surgery and they can choose where they want their optical power to be."

The LAL, made of photoreactive silicone, is a three-piece foldable intraocular lens (IOL) that is implanted like any intraoperative lens implant. In the weeks following surgery, its prescription can be adjusted and reshaped after implantation with light treatments that use special UV light. "The main advantage of the LAL is the potential for adjustability once it is in the eye," Dr. John Berdahl says. "This lens is great not only for average-shaped eyes, but also for post-refractive outliers or those with a fair amount of astigmatism."

Dr. Thompson believes this technology is a crucial step forward in the world of lens implants. "With all other implants, we eye care providers try to paint word pictures for patients regarding their vision options. With the LAL, we can stimulate various refractive options postoperatively and adjust the IOL power to that desired correction, a process we can repeat if a patient desires. When they are satisfied with their implant power, we can lock it in so they can enjoy that results for the rest of their lives."

According to Dr. Berdahl, the future of cataract surgery and IOLs truly is a conversation about the adjustability of lenses rather than their ability to be upgraded or exchanged. "It's an exciting time for IOLs because we're able to adjust them after they're placed in the eye in order to get better outcomes," he says. "This game-changing technology has life-long benefits for patients."

