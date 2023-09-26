HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanceAI upgrades its old photo restoration model this time - VanceAI Photo Restorer. In one sense, this upgrade nearly approaches the recasting of impaired photos into intact ones in seconds with AI. VanceAI also allows users to push old pictures into intact ones both online and offline with only a few clicks.

After this upgrade, VanceAI Photo Restorer makes it more likely to approach intact photos both online and offline. The former means that users may go to VanceAI website where the old photo restoration tool is present in the navigation bar. Then they can use AI Photo Restorer to restore old photos. The latter indicates that users engage in the restoration process on VanceAI PC (desktop version).

AI Photo Restorer Restores Old Photos Online

Following the above step on VanceAI website will lead users to the product page of VanceAI Photo Restorer.

They will see Upload Image button. After clicking on the button, they come to the Restorer Workspace. This upgrade involves powerful super-resolution capabilities, allowing users to effectively enhance old photos and restore them to intact ones. Also, the newly-upgraded restorer has impressive image extrapolation abilities, making it well-suited for repairing old damaged photos. To be specific, this upgrade simplifies the steps of old photo restoration - Fix Scratches/Creases/Spots, Improve Quality and Colorize B&W Photo (if necessary) - and strengthens the restoration effect. For the restoration process, users just need to adjust the three steps in the workspace. After that, VanceAI Photo Restorer will help to restore old photos online within a few seconds.

VanceAI PC Restores Old Photos Offline

VanceAI PC enables users to restore old photos on the desktop with AI Old Photo Restorer. This AI old photo restoration tool is available in either Local GPU Mode or Online Service Mode. AI Old Photo Restorer in the former mode doesn't consume any credit while that in the latter mode does consume 2 credits. After coming to the interface of VanceAI PC, users aiming for old photo restoration makes it possible to restore damaged photos, colorize black and white photos, and improve the quality without the Internet.

In the archival and heritage preservation industry, historical photographs and valuable visual records are often stored in physical archives or collections. These photos may have suffered from various forms of damage, such as fading, discoloration, scratches, tears, or degradation due to age and environmental factors. To safeguard these priceless pieces of history and make them accessible to future generations, old photo restoration becomes a critical undertaking. The first step in old photo restoration is to digitize the original photograph using high-resolution scanning or photography equipment. This process converts the physical image into a digital format, which serves as the basis for restoration. If necessary, especially when digital photos are still damaged by scratches, sepia or spots, VanceAI PC is powerful enough to batch restore the scanned materials in a few seconds even as there is no network. For more AI photo restoration software and online tools, best AI photo restoration on TopTen.AI is a good place renowned for its objective review.

About VanceAI

VanceAI, an AI photo enhancement and editing tools provider, provides AI enhancing, upscaling, sharpening, denoising, background removing, and more, with only one click. Its range of innovative products is designed to cater to various industries, bringing unprecedented convenience and efficiency to their projects. VanceAI Image Upscaler utilizes AI algorithms to upscale images by up to 4x, 8x or 40x without compromising quality, perfect for photographers, graphic designers, and e-commerce businesses. Background Remover gets photographers out of tedious manual image background removal by leveraging AI technology to accurately isolate subjects from their backgrounds. People can remove background from signature or remove color from image with such a background removal tool. VanceAI Image Enhancer can enrich colors, improve lighting, and enhance details without altering image sizes. AI Face Generator generates lifelike faces with various expressions and characteristics, ideal for game developers, animators, and virtual reality enthusiasts. AI Portrait Generator intelligently captures and accentuates facial features, producing remarkable results that resonate with the audience. VTuber Maker is able to create personalized virtual avatars, helpful for content creators, streamers, and social media influencers.

For content like VanceAI's expensive price and not ideal restored images in VanceAI Photo Restorer Review From Techradar, it is necessary to add some information. For the subscription plan, VanceAI also offers the most affordable plan worth $4.95/mo. But that needs users to pay $59.40 upfront - $4.95/month x 12= $59.40. If they don't like a subscription plan, Pay As You Go is the best choice. VanceAI sometimes gives coupons and always gives every student a 20% discount. For VanceAI's old photo restoration effect, it works in most cases. But it is worth noting that AI now doesn't perform well in group photos, unrecognizable photos, heavily damaged photos or photos with very small faces in proportion. That is why VanceAI now offers a brush function that supports restoring old photos manually.

