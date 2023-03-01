VanceAI Upgrades Its 10 Products for Better Image Quality With AI Photo Enhancement Technology

HONG KONG, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanceAI takes advantage of AI photo enhancement technology to improve its 10 products, which focus on image enhancing, upscaling, sharpening, denoising, retouching, and old photo repairing. Therefore, they likely produce images with higher quality.

AI Photo Enhancement Technology

VanceAI's independently developed AI photo enhancement technology supports the comprehensive improvement of images, such as leveling up image clarity, exposing more details, or restoring old photos online. Helped by AI technology, VanceAI says its 10 products now are able to produce pictures with higher quality after enhancing, upscaling, sharpening, dehazing, and retouching images, reducing image noise, removing artifacts, and restoring old photos. Now have a closer look at them.

10 Upgraded Products for Better Image Quality

VanceAI Image Enhancer

VanceAI Image Enhancer is a one-click AI solution to improving image quality and helps automatically enhance photo resolution, sharpen detail, and adjust color. VanceAI claims that the image enhancer underpinned by the AI photo enhancement technology both increases image clarity and maintains the original size. Also, VanceAI expands the AI technology to VanceAI PC that offers ample AI Models to enhance image quality while not making an image size bigger.

VanceAI Image Upscaler

VanceAI Image Upscaler can help losslessly enlarge images by up to 2x, 4x, and 8x. VanceAI claims that the AI photo enhancement technology enables the image upscaler not only to retain image details but to enhance the resolution during the upscaling process. VanceAI also integrates this AI technology into its software version, VanceAI PC , which supports upscaling images by up to 40x with quality enhanced.

VanceAI Anime Upscaler

VanceAI Anime Upscaler is actually a branch of VanceAI Image Upscaler, with the former focusing on upscaling anime images by 2x, 4x, and 8x. The AI photo enhancement technology allows the anime upscaler to make anime pictures more dimensional and real as seen through much clearer lines or hair.

VanceAI Image Denoiser

The function of VanceAI Image Denoiser is mainly to remove grain and reduce background noise from pictures before the AI photo enhancement technology advances. Now as the AI technology upgrades, the image denoiser digs deeper into more industries troubled by noise reduction. While you take a wild animal photo at night, an animal's eyes or hair may become noisy. The image denoiser helps to prevent wildlife photos from grain and noise during post-editing.

VanceAI Image Sharpener

VanceAI Image Sharpener helps make blurry images clear in one click. With the photo enhancement technology, the image sharpener expands the sharpening models to address general, motion, lens, and soft blurs. That is more likely to further increase image clarity.

VanceAI JPEG Artifact Remover

VanceAI JPEG Artifact Remover supported by the AI technology removes JPEG artifacts automatically when an image is overly compressed and gives quality and sharp JPEG pictures. After all, image compression is pretty common when you're using multiple images for a single project, website, or even a web page. The JPEG Artifact Remover is exactly the tool that restores image details and removes halos or artifacts.

VanceAI Portrait Retoucher

Helped by the AI technology, VanceAI Portrait Retoucher helps retouch a portrait image in 5 seconds. The portrait retoucher has achieved notable results, especially in facial details like removing unwanted acne, wrinkles, and blemishes.

VanceAI Photo Dehaze

With the AI technology, VanceAI Photo Dehaze can dehaze images online, restore details in hazy pictures, and correct the color of sky, portraits, mountains, and clouds. Due to weather conditions, hazy pictures occur. This tool makes use of the AI technology to detect haze effects and balance them.

VanceAI Photo Restorer

Supported by the AI technology, VanceAI Photo Restorer can instantly remove scratches, spots, tears, and dust from old damaged photos. Also, during the process of old photo restoration, the photo restorer enhances the details and textures of a face. For severely damaged photos, it now offers a magic brush that removes severe scratches or tears manually.

VanceAI Photo Retoucher

As the AI technology advances, VanceAI Photo Retoucher retouches photos online by changing object color, brightening images, or enhancing contrast effortlessly. For one thing, the photo retoucher can change color saturation in a RAW file. For another, it also retouches photos up to DSLR camera quality.

About VanceAI

VanceAI's products are certainly not limited to the above. Beyond that, there are many wonderful and creative tools. For example, VanceAI Art Generator is also energized by VanceAI technology. It supports inputting text and then AI generates the painting, while the style and material of the painting can be chosen. VanceAI Photo Colorizer is for colorizing photos, with the option of modernizing black and white photos or recoloring old photos after the use of VanceAI Photo Restorer. Toongineer Cartoonizer is for turning photos into cartoon styles online. For minimalistic line-drawing lovers, VansPortrait is an alternative.

