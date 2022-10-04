VANCO ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE ONLINE GIVING PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EPISCOPAL NETWORK FOR STEWARDSHIP (TENS)

Vanco technology will help expand their member congregation's missions through increased giving

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanco, an industry leader in donation and payment technology for churches and nonprofits, has announced a new strategic partnership with The Episcopal Network for Stewardship (TENS) to offer their members access to Vanco and our giving platforms. Vanco's easy-to-use products, extensive library of resources and dedicated customer-focused team members help churches see an average increase in giving of 26%. To date, we're approaching 1,000 TENS members successfully using Vanco to grow.

TENS, comprised of more than 85 dioceses, including some 5,000+ Episcopal congregations, has been focused on providing resources and education to improve stewardship for 20 years. The Vanco platform and our stellar customer support aligns with the TENS mission by making it easier for churches to set up online giving tools that inspire members to donate and help keep members engaged. These steps lead to increased donations, enabling churches to increase their support for local and international missions.

"TENS was founded on the call from God to be generous with our time, talent and resources. With so many requests and responsibilities competing for our time, generosity often takes a back seat, and we've been looking for ways to bring giving back to the forefront. We were led to Vanco," said Davey Gerhardt III, Executive Director with TENS. "Vanco provides congregations the tools, support and resources needed to communicate with their members and guests which gives them the ability to give anytime, anywhere. We're excited to see our members expand their community stewardship with Vanco by our side."

Through this partnership, TENS members will receive Vanco's giving and engagement suite of products along with a range of support resources like eBooks, templates and other free tools to help grow member adoption. Vanco integrates with many church management software programs, so organizations switching to us will not need to change providers. Churches using Vanco for the first time can offer members online giving technology without a need for church management software.

"At Vanco, we exist to serve those who enrich their communities, and TENS does just that. We are so pleased to partner with them as their exclusive payment processor," said Shawn Boom, Vanco CEO. "We look forward to working with TENS, and their congregational leaders, to help them strengthen stewardship so their congregations may grow giving to help those in need."

TENS members join the more than 38,000 churches who trust Vanco to help them engage members and inspire generosity.

About Vanco

Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 47,000 churches, faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools and educational organizations trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events and securely complete transactions every day. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.

