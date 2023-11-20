Vancomycin: A Glycopeptide Antimicrobial with Minimal Systemic Absorption when Taken Orally - Drug Insights and Market Forecast 2023-2032 - Focus on US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vancomycin Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about vancomycin for clostridium difficile infection (CDI) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the vancomycin for clostridium difficile infection in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the vancomycin for clostridium difficile infection.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the vancomycin market forecast analysis for clostridium difficile infection in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in clostridium difficile infection.



Drug Summary



Vancomycin is a glycopeptide antimicrobial with minimal systemic absorption when taken orally. This medication stays within the lumen of the bowel and has high concentrations in the colon. Intravenous vancomycin is excreted renally and so plays no role in the treatment of CDI as this formulation never accesses the colon. V

ancomycin inhibits bacterial cell wall synthesis and, at therapeutic concentrations, this is believed to be bacteriostatic. It is this bacteriostatic effect that some believe results in the recurrences seen with this antimicrobial.

The major advantage of orally administered vancomycin is its more favorable pharmacokinetics. Side effects of vancomycin include abdominal pain, flatulence, nausea, headache, and peripheral edema. It is also important to remember that patients receiving vancomycin can, rarely, develop red-man syndrome from this therapy.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for clostridium difficile infection is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence vancomycin dominance.

Other emerging products for clostridium difficile infection are expected to give tough market competition to vancomycin and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of vancomycin in clostridium difficile infection.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of vancomycin from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the vancomycin in clostridium difficile infection.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the vancomycin description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in clostridium difficile infection.

Elaborated details on vancomycin regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the vancomycin research and development activities in clostridium difficile infection across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around vancomycin.

The report contains forecasted sales of vancomycin for clostridium difficile infection till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for clostridium difficile infection.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for vancomycin in clostridium difficile infection.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Vancomycin Overview in Clostridium difficile infection

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Vancomycin Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Vancomycin in Clostridium difficile infection

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Vancomycin in the 7MM for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Vancomycin in the United States for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.2. Market Size of Vancomycin in Germany for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.3. Market Size of Vancomycin in France for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.4. Market Size of Vancomycin in Italy for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.5. Market Size of Vancomycin in Spain for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.6. Market Size of Vancomycin in the United Kingdom for Clostridium difficile infection

5.3.7. Market Size of Vancomycin in Japan for Clostridium difficile infection



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



