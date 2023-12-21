VANCORD NAMED CBIA's EXCLUSIVE IT CONSULTANT

Company Partnership Announcement



MILFORD, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancord, the region's leading Information Technology and Cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce it has joined CBIA's Membership Resource Center as the association's exclusive IT consultant.

This strategic partnership aligns with CBIA's mission to enhance the business climate in Connecticut by providing their members with critical resources and information to maximize growth and compete in a dynamic global economy. CBIA members will have access to Vancord's IT expertise to increase organizational efficiency and security.

In today's digital age, a robust cybersecurity framework is integral to the foundation of a business and, combined with a high-performance network, produces greater efficiency, productivity, and endless growth potential. Vancord, known for its proactive and collaborative approach to data security, offers a wide spectrum of services, including Managed IT, Compliance, Incident Response, and more. Their team, experienced across various industries, creates flexible and scalable solutions to address unique security challenges.

"This strategic partnership with the CBIA reflects our shared commitment to delivering quality services and strengthening the business community throughout Connecticut. Vancord commits to offering secure technology solutions directly to CBIA's membership, empowering them with the cutting-edge tools and support needed to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape."

-Michael Grande, President & CEO of Vancord

We are proud to contribute to CBIA's energy and positive momentum. Partnering with Vancord as the exclusive IT services provider is a testament to our years of quality work and exceeded expectations. We are excited to bring this value to CBIA's membership.

-Lucas Seelig, Sr. Account Executive

Recognized for being one of the best Managed Security Services Providers in New England, Vancord offers peace of mind to its clients, enabling them to move towards future goals with confidence knowing they are safeguarded from digital threats. Learn more about the organization at www.Vancord.com .

About Vancord:

Vancord, an IT and security technology company, offers infrastructure and data security needs, empowering its clients to build and protect their futures. With a team of experts backed by cutting-edge technologies, we provide top tier managed IT, security management, continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and incident response. Our proactive approach to data security envisions flexible, scalable solutions, driving efficiency and business growth for our clients.

