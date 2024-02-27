VANCORD RECOGNIZED ON CRN's MSP 500 List

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancord, the region's leading Information Technology and Cybersecurity company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vancord to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment. The Managed Security 100 category recognizes MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

A robust cybersecurity framework is integral to the foundation of a business and, combined with a high-performance network, produces greater efficiency, productivity, and endless growth potential. Vancord offers a proactive and collaborative approach to data security through a wide spectrum of services, including Managed IT, Compliance, Incident Response, and more. Their experienced team creates flexible and scalable solutions to address unique security challenges. This recognition is further testament to Vancord's dedication and commitment to providing clients with best-in-class customer service and experience.

" We are truly honored to be once again recognized on CRN's MSP 500 and Security 100 lists for 2024. This achievement reflects the incredible dedication and expertise of our exceptional team and the trust placed in us by our remarkable clients, driving our success in the dynamic landscape of managed IT services and cybersecurity."

-Michael Grande, President & CEO of Vancord

Named as one of the best Managed Security Services Providers in New England, Vancord offers peace of mind to its clients, enabling them to move towards future goals with confidence knowing they are safeguarded from digital threats. Learn more at www.Vancord.com .

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Vancord:

Vancord, an IT and security technology company, offers infrastructure and data security needs, empowering its clients to build and protect their futures. With a team of experts backed by cutting-edge technologies, we provide top tier managed IT, security management, continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and incident response.

Contact:

Lou Ardolino, VP Client Success

Office: 855-512-4817

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vancord