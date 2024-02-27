VANCORD RECOGNIZED ON CRN's MSP 500 List

News provided by

Vancord

27 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancord, the region's leading Information Technology and Cybersecurity company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vancord to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment. The Managed Security 100 category recognizes MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

A robust cybersecurity framework is integral to the foundation of a business and, combined with a high-performance network, produces greater efficiency, productivity, and endless growth potential. Vancord offers a proactive and collaborative approach to data security through a wide spectrum of services, including Managed IT, Compliance, Incident Response, and more. Their experienced team creates flexible and scalable solutions to address unique security challenges. This recognition is further testament to Vancord's dedication and commitment to providing clients with best-in-class customer service and experience.

" We are truly honored to be once again recognized on CRN's MSP 500 and Security 100 lists for 2024. This achievement reflects the incredible dedication and expertise of our exceptional team and the trust placed in us by our remarkable clients, driving our success in the dynamic landscape of managed IT services and cybersecurity." 
-Michael Grande, President & CEO of Vancord

Named as one of the best Managed Security Services Providers in New England, Vancord offers peace of mind to its clients, enabling them to move towards future goals with confidence knowing they are safeguarded from digital threats. Learn more at www.Vancord.com.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Vancord:

Vancord, an IT and security technology company, offers infrastructure and data security needs, empowering its clients to build and protect their futures. With a team of experts backed by cutting-edge technologies, we provide top tier managed IT, security management, continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and incident response.

Contact:
Lou Ardolino, VP Client Success
Office: 855-512-4817
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Vancord

Also from this source

VANCORD NAMED CBIA's EXCLUSIVE IT CONSULTANT

VANCORD NAMED CBIA's EXCLUSIVE IT CONSULTANT

Vancord, the region's leading Information Technology and Cybersecurity company, is pleased to announce it has joined CBIA's Membership Resource...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.