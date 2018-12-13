Vancouver-Based Montridge Advisory Group Partners with United Benefit Advisors

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, is pleased to welcome Montridge Advisory Group Ltd. to our family of Partners. Technically-minded Montridge Advisory Group provides outstanding and accessible service to their clients. Based in Vancouver, B.C., Montridge listens carefully, using a comprehensive view of each company they work with to create a plan that takes everything from corporate culture to wellness into account.

Montridge supports their clients' HR teams, helping them save time and money by acting as a single source of experience and knowledge. Their focused approach to service allows them to spend time learning about each and every client, tailoring benefits, and minimizing liabilities. When their clients are seen as companies of choice—in part because of a thoughtful benefits strategy—it helps attract and keep top talent in their respective industries.

UBA President Peter Weber, M.S., CAE. says, "Montridge is an accomplished employee benefits firm providing their clients exemplary service. Their professionalism and unique viewpoint as a Canadian firm working with American clients is an important asset to UBA's shared knowledge and wisdom. We believe they will fit in beautifully with UBA's Partner service model and contribute generously to the UBA community."

"Montridge Advisory Group is excited to join United Benefit Advisors. As a Canadian-based advisory firm that works with many US-based employers, we are a rarity to the UBA Partnership. We bring a unique perspective and skillset to UBA's Partner Firms and look forward to becoming a resource for those Partners and their clients with Canadian employees. We are also excited for our Canadian clients with US-based employees to benefit from the expansive resources and strategic partnerships that our UBA membership provides," said Kandrice (Kandy) Cantwell, Partner, Montridge Advisory Group.

Montridge joins a network of employee benefits advisory firms that serves employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. As a combined group, UBA's annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top ten employee benefit advisory organizations globally.

About Montridge Advisory Group Ltd.

Montridge Advisory Group not only provides next-level service to our clients, but we take an active role in protecting the environment and giving back to the local community. Dedication to learning about our clients' culture and goals allows Montridge to empower our clients to feel informed and confident in the decisions they're making. Montridge thoughtfully tailors each benefits strategy to the needs of the customer. For more information, visit www.montridge.com.

About United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit www.UBAbenefits.com.

