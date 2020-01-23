Vancouver Entrepreneur Receives $25,000 Grant

VANCOUVER. B.C., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amber Grant Foundation, established and run by WomensNet.net, an organization committed to supporting and funding women-owned businesses, has announced the recipient of its $25,000 Amber Grant for Women.

The recipient of the grant for 2019 is Lisse Shave Inc., founded and owned by Amy Mitchell. Lisse Shave, based in Vancouver, Canada, manufactures and markets safety razors for women. Mitchell founded Lisse Shave in 2019.

Amy Mitchell of Lisse Shave is the 2019 Amber Grant winner.

In learning of her win, Mitchell said, "The Amber Grant will now give me the opportunity to invest in the growth of my business beyond what I thought was ever possible. Up until now I've self-funded the company and I have had an incredibly limited budget. I will now be able to put my marketing plan into motion, expand my product line, and therefore convert more folks to plastic-free shaving!"

Women business owners who submit an application for a monthly grant have their applications reviewed by the WomensNet team; a handful of finalists are selected. The advisory board then selects the winner from the list of finalists.

From among the previous 12 monthly winners, one annual winner, who receives an additional $25,000, is selected. The winner is chosen based on the report of their progress and use of the monthly grant, as well as public voting. Lisse Shave previously won the October 2019 monthly Amber grant.

The Amber Grant Foundation began in 1998, launched in conjunction with the entrepreneurial community for women, WomensNet. The foundation was established with one goal in mind: to honor the memory of a very special young woman -- Amber Wigdahl -- who died at just 19 years old.

Amber Grants make it possible for other women to achieve the dreams that Amber never had a chance to pursue.

In total, WomensNet distributed more than $60,000 in business grants to women business owners in 2019.

Monthly grants of $4,000 will be given in 2020, up from the $2,000 grants awarded monthly in 2019. The 2020 annual Amber Grant recipient will be announced in December 2020.

