Vancouver Film School Announces the 2021 Kevin Smith Ambassador Scholarship

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vancouver Film School (VFS) and its Creative Ambassador Kevin Smith are pleased to announce the 2021 Kevin Smith Ambassador Scholarship. Eligible students who demonstrate the most-promising creative potential will be awarded with full or partial tuition to study at Canada's premier entertainment-arts centre in Vancouver, Canada. This scholarship marks Kevin Smith's final act as VFS's Creative Ambassador and was announced at the VFS Storyteller's Studio AMA event in September 2021 "Just F#@king Create".

The following will be awarded: