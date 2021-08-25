Vancouver Performance Jeanswear Co. DUER Opens Sensory Concept Store

The Kitsilano flagship will meet market demand for experiential elements in retail

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Performance jeanswear brand, DUER , today announced the opening of its new flagship store in Vancouver's Kitsilano district. The 2,100 square foot space, located at 1755 West 4th Avenue, will be transformed into a sensory experience complete with DUER's signature Performance Playground and 3-D installations built from eucalyptus, recycled plastic bottles, and wood chips.

"I believe experiential retail is about to have its moment -- far beyond anything we've seen before," said Gary Lenett, Co-Founder of DUER. "There's a big market opportunity for brands like ours that can turn retail spaces into testing grounds offering a memorable experience for consumers."

Gaining traction as a lifestyle brand that's developed high performing and versatile apparel using natural materials, the decision to launch a flagship store foreshadows a year of growth for DUER in brick and mortar. The brand's commitment to finding alternatives to synthetic-rich fibers is highlighted throughout the retail design concept.

"We've created a space where people can feel, see, and touch our brand's values," said Nadia Gillies, Director of Brand. "Beyond the sensory components, we've reinvisioned our retail spaces to be brand hubs where customers can be introduced to lifestyle brands outside of DUER - Rad Power Bikes will be stationed in the playgrounds as one example."

On the heels of the flagship opening, DUER plans to open additional stores across the U.S. with the most immediate being in the La Brea district in Los Angeles. For the omni channel business, retail stores will continue to play a critical role in the brand's ability to service customers where, when and how they want to shop.

For more information on DUER please visit: duer.ca . For store renderings, please visit here .

ABOUT DUER

DUER was created to make it easier for people to get dressed and get on with the good stuff --- the healthy, adventurous, meaningful stuff. The first retail location in Vancouver opened in 2016 with Toronto and Calgary to follow. In 2020, DUER opened its first U.S. storefront in Denver, Colorado. DUER now has customers in over 27 different countries worldwide and products in 800 independent retailers through its wholesale network. From REI to Nordstrom, DUER effectively bridges the gap between fashion and function with performance jeanswear for both men and women.

