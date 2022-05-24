Vancouver Startup Trainerize Levels Up Its Leadership; Sets its Sights on $50M ARR USD

The recently acquired online fitness category maker accelerates its growth trajectory with a new leadership structure and continues to make waves in the FitTech industry

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainerize , a once up-and-coming startup in the Vancouver tech scene, announces today a new level of leadership as the company crosses a major milestone of $20M ARR, now sets sight on doubling its growth to 50M ARR.

For more than a decade, Trainerize has been living its mission to "make fitness accessible", helping fitness professionals and businesses worldwide reach, engage, and motivate their clients to lead their healthiest lives.

Sharad Mohan, Trainerize Co-founder and CEO

In 2020, with a team of roughly 30 people focused on bringing to life an app that has revolutionized the world of digital fitness and personal training, Trainerize was acquired by global premium fitness technology provider ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC), backed by the world-class private equity firm, Thoma Bravo.

While the mission for Trainerize hasn't changed, this acquisition along with it an injection of ongoing investment, has been an accelerator for the trademark innovation, and confidence from ABC in Trainerize's growth-mindset as a priceless core value.

To match its upward trajectory and position the team for more scale, Trainerize has announced a new level of leadership that elevates the roles of key players within the organization, including all of the original co-founders. This promotes an already existing culture of growth at Trainerize, empowering team members to advance in their careers, and to seize opportunities for learning and improving, both individually and collectively.

"When we first met with the team at Trainerize, the thing that was most apparent was the company's culture and its team's growth mindset. And now that they're part of ABC, it's something that we've been able to see first-hand, as Trainerize has demonstrated extraordinary performance month on month," said Bill Davis, CEO at ABC Fitness Solutions. "When we consider what it's going to take for us to continue this path, our confidence is grounded in the team that has been assembled. This new level of leadership is reflective of the past contributions these team members have made as well as their demonstrated ability to step into expanded roles and responsibilities. Our commitment to invest in the success of Trainerize and the entire Trainerize team remains unwavered."

Among these leadership changes is the recent appointment of co-founder and managing director, Sharad Mohan to the new role of Chief SaaS Officer (CSO) of ABC. This change will allow Sharad to bring his unique and entrepreneurial leadership style to the other SaaS businesses within ABC, including its Brazil-based EVO gym management solution and its Australian-based gym sales and marketing automation solution, GymSales, all while continuing to lead Trainerize.

"I'm extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity to step into the role of ABC's first ever Chief SaaS Officer," said Sharad Mohan, co-founder and managing director of Trainerize. "It's an opportunity to take what we've learned building Trainerize and apply it to the other SaaS businesses. This speaks to the commitment from ABC to build an inclusive culture that is motivated to unify and capitalize on its incredibly talented global team. This is a level up for me and a testament to the amazing team at Trainerize."

As part of its continuous expansion, Trainerize has added new roles in Engineering, Web and Mobile Development, QA, and Marketing this year.

Currently the team is seeking a Chief Commercial Officer that can act as a partner to Sharad, scaling the business to $50M ARR and beyond over the next few years.

About Trainerize

Trainerize ( trainerize.com ) is a client engagement mobile app and software that allows fitness coaches and fitness businesses to expand their reach beyond their physical spaces, better connect with members, build meaningful relationships, and digitize the training experience. Fitness coaches and fitness businesses use Trainerize to boost member engagement through digital services as well as attracting new members by tapping into the market of online training.

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC) provides innovative software solutions designed to simplify the business of fitness. Its technology and trusted team of experts helps health and fitness club operators of all sizes boost performance, operate efficiently, and deliver exceptional and differentiated member experiences. Its flagship suite, ABC IGNITE, is a flexible, scalable, and intuitive SaaS solution that addresses all aspects of club management. Designed with open architecture and a modular approach, ABC IGNITE delivers exponential utility to gym operators, providing full control of their businesses, improved member lifetime value, and lower total cost of ownership.

Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 25 million members globally realize their fitness journey and processes over $8.2B in payments annually for 19,000 clubs. ABC Fitness Solutions ( abcfitness.com ) is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies ( thomabravo.com ).

