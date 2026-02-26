Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference

News provided by

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Feb 26, 2026, 16:35 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The corporate presentation given at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore
Collected Strategies
[email protected] 

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application Filing for Imsidolimab for the Treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application Filing for Imsidolimab for the Treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing of its...
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of BYSANTI™ (milsaperidone) for the treatment of Bipolar I Disorder and Schizophrenia - A New Chemical Entity Opening New Horizons in Psychiatric Innovation

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of BYSANTI™ (milsaperidone) for the treatment of Bipolar I Disorder and Schizophrenia - A New Chemical Entity Opening New Horizons in Psychiatric Innovation

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BYSANTI™ (milsaperidone)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics