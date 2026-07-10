Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

[email protected]

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.