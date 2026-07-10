Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit

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Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jul 10, 2026, 16:30 ET

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Mind, Muscle & Vision Summit in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore
Collected Strategies
[email protected]

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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