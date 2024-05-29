Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at SLEEP 2024

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at SLEEP 2024, to be held in Houston, TX from June 1 through June 5, 2024.

The following will be presented:

June 4, 2024

Presentation Title: "Drug Screening and CRISPR/Cas9 Screening of HCN Channels"

Poster Presentation Session: P-17

Poster Number: 10

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Presentation Title: "Melanopsin Crispants in Zebrafish Display Difference in Sleep Latency"

Poster Presentation Session: P-17

Poster Number: 11

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Presentation Title: "Genetic Variants Associated with Dim Light Melatonin Onset in a Delayed Sleep-Wake Phase Disorder Cohort"

Poster Presentation Session: P-22

Poster Number: 146

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

Presentation Title: "Genetic variants associated with TST and LPS in insomnia patients: whole genome sequencing study"

Poster Presentation Session: Late-Breaking Abstracts (LBA); P-31

Poster Number: 451

Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics

For more information on SLEEP 2024, please refer to https://www.sleepmeeting.org/

