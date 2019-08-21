Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointments of a Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer and a Chief Marketing Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients, today announced that it has named Aranthan "AJ" Jones II as its Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer and Joakim "Kim" Wijkstrom as its Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Jones II and Mr. Wijkstrom will report directly to Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President and CEO.

"I am very pleased to welcome both AJ and Kim to Vanda's executive leadership team," said Dr. Polymeropoulos. "They are both exceptional leaders in their respective fields and bring a wealth of expertise that we believe will be instrumental to the execution of our global strategy."

Prior to joining Vanda, Mr. Jones II served as Global Head of Public Affairs for Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) where he counseled Fortune 500 clients on corporate affairs and communications, investor relations, government relations, public policy and social impact initiatives. Prior to this position, Mr. Jones II was a senior executive at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, one the world's largest private philanthropic foundations, and was formally the Worldwide Head of Government Affairs for Gilead Sciences.

Mr. Wijkstrom has held Chief Marketing Officer positions at Perry Ellis and One Main Financial. Additionally, Mr. Wijkstrom served in senior leadership positions with award winning advertising agencies: TBWA Chiat Day, BBDO and CP+B, where he led holistic marketing campaigns for a number of well-known companies.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda, please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include the ability of Mr. Jones II and Mr. Wijkstrom to assist Vanda in executing its global strategy and other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition to the risks described above and in Vanda's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Vanda's results. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

AJ Jones II

Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every

Vice President

Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW)

(212) 798-9700

pr@vandapharma.com

