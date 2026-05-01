Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of NEREUS™ (tradipitant), the First New Pharmacologic Treatment for People with Motion Sickness in More Than 40 Years

Consumers can now order NEREUS™ directly at nereus.us

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that NEREUS™ (tradipitant) is now commercially available across the United States for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion in adults, marking the first new prescription medicine approved for this condition in more than 40 years. An innovative direct-to-consumer order platform is now available through nereus.us.

Motion sickness affects an estimated 65 to 78 million Americans—roughly 25 to 30 percent of adults—during everyday travel by car, plane, or boat. For decades, patients have had no meaningful new treatment options. That changes today with NEREUS™, an oral neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist that offers a modern, targeted approach to a problem that has long lacked innovation.

"Today marks an important milestone for the tens of millions of Americans who experience motion sickness symptoms during common travel," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., President, CEO and Chairman of Vanda. "NEREUS™ is a selective, high-affinity antagonist of human substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptors that can block the vomiting center of the brain. We are excited to make this innovative therapy available through both traditional pharmacy channels and our new direct-to-consumer platform at nereus.us, giving travelers, families, and anyone affected by motion sickness convenient access to a long-awaited solution."

NEREUS™ is available now by prescription directly through nereus.us and retail pharmacies nationwide. Through the dedicated direct-to-consumer portal at nereus.us, patients with a valid prescription can access NEREUS™ at a cash-pay price of just $85 per dose, a meaningful discount from the standard list price of $255 per dose.

Throughout history, motion sickness has repeatedly undermined military effectiveness and human exploration. During Napoleon's 1798 Egyptian campaign, soldiers in his newly formed camel corps—known as the "ships of the desert"—suffered debilitating nausea and vomiting from the animals' swaying gait, rendering many unfit for battle and even affecting Napoleon himself. On D-Day in 1944, thousands of Allied paratroopers endured violent air sickness during turbulent flights over the English Channel before they even reached Normandy. In the space age, nearly 70 percent of astronauts have faced space adaptation syndrome, a form of motion sickness that has challenged every major space program since the 1960s. For more than four decades, no new pharmacologic treatment emerged to address this ancient affliction—until today.

Motion sickness may occur when the brain receives conflicting signals from the eyes, inner ear, and body while on motion. This sensory mismatch is believed to trigger the release of substance P, which activates NK-1 receptors in the central nervous system and ultimately leads to nausea and vomiting. NEREUS™ works by blocking these receptors, interrupting the vomiting pathway.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NEREUS™ on December 30, 2025, following two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials—Motion Syros and Motion Serifos—conducted under real-world conditions on the open sea. Both studies demonstrated that NEREUS™ significantly prevented vomiting compared to placebo, confirming the drug's effectiveness in actual sea travel conditions. It is the first new prescription option for people with history of motion sickness in over 40 years. It employs a novel mechanism as a selective, high-affinity antagonist of human substance P/NK-1 receptors. It offers simple dosing with just one or two capsules a day taken approximately an hour before travel.

The commercial availability of NEREUS™ marks a historic milestone in addressing this highly prevalent physiological reaction to motion that has plagued humans for millennia.

Visit nereus.us to access the direct-to-consumer portal and learn more about NEREUS™.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

About NEREUS™

Indication and Important Safety Information for NEREUS™ (tradipitant) capsules.

INDICATION

NEREUS™ (NEER-ee-us) [tradipitant] is a prescription medication used for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

NEREUS™ may impair abilities required for driving a motor vehicle or operating heavy machinery. Combining NEREUS™ with sedatives or medications that increase NEREUS™ levels may increase this effect. If use together cannot be avoided, your doctor may warn against driving or operating heavy machinery.

The most common side effects associated with NEREUS™ include drowsiness, headache, and fatigue.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you're taking. Strong CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase NEREUS™ levels and the risk of side effects.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of your health conditions, including if you have liver or kidney problems, or if you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding. There are limited data on NEREUS™ use in pregnant women.

Monitor breastfed infants for drowsiness.

The safety and effectiveness of NEREUS™ for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion in children have not been established.

NEREUS™ is not recommended in patients with liver problems or severe kidney problems.

Consumer Important Safety Information

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. To report side effects, contact Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. at 1-844-GO-VANDA (1-844-468-2632) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For more information, ask your healthcare provider or call 1-844-468-2632.

This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider for medical advice about your condition or treatment.

Download the full US Prescribing Information at nereus.us.

NEREUS™ (tradipitant) is a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist FDA approved for the acute prevention of vomiting induced by motion in adults, and is currently in clinical development for a variety of other indications, including gastroparesis and the prevention of nausea and vomiting induced by GLP-1 receptor agonists. For full Prescribing Information and other resources, please visit nereus.us.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to statements regarding the prevalence of motion sickness; the potential causes of motion sickness and the ways in which it may be triggered; and Vanda's further clinical development plans for NEREUS™ for various indications, including gastroparesis and vomiting induced by GLP-1 receptor agonists are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, the accuracy of the estimates of the prevalence of motion sickness; Vanda's assumptions regarding the causes of motion sickness and the ways in which it may be triggered; and Vanda's ability to continue to advance tradipitant in gastroparesis and the prevention of nausea and vomiting induced by GLP-1 receptor agonists. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized, or even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

[email protected]

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.