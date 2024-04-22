Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reacts to U.S. Supreme Court's Denial of its Petition in HETLIOZ® ANDA Litigation

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the Supreme Court denied Vanda's petition for a writ of certiorari in its HETLIOZ® Abbreviated New Drug Application litigation against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Apotex Inc. and Apotex Corp.

"We are disappointed that the Supreme Court has decided not to hear our case and clarify the lower court standard for obviousness in patent law. However, we are pleased that our case has drawn attention to an area of law that has broad and significant implications in life sciences innovation," said Dr. Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We look forward to future cases that may resolve these issues for the benefit of innovators, patients and public health."

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

About HETLIOZ®

For full U.S. Prescribing Information for HETLIOZ®, including indication and Important Safety Information, visit www.hetlioz.com .

