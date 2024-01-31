Vanda Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval to Proceed with Investigational New Drug VTR-297 a Topical Antifungal Candidate for the Treatment of Onychomycosis

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate VTR-297 for the treatment of onychomycosis.

Onychomycosis, or tinea unguium, is a fungal infection of the nail. Onychomycosis can result in discoloration of the nail, onycholysis (nail separation from the nail bed), and nail plate thickening. Onychomycosis accounts for one half of all nail disease with an estimated U.S. prevalence of up to 14%.1 In addition to cosmetic issues, onychomycosis infection may indirectly decrease peripheral circulation, thereby worsening conditions such as venous stasis and diabetic foot ulcers.2

"The initiation of clinical studies with VTR-297 in the treatment of onychomycosis is an important milestone in studying and developing potential new therapies for this common disorder," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

VTR-297 is a small molecule histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor with activity against dermatophytes and fungi, originally isolated from the yeast species Streptomyces hygroscopicus as an antifungal antibiotic, first described in 1976.3 Current therapies for onychomycosis include topical agents JUBLIA® (efinaconzole), KERYDIN® (tavaborole), and PENLAC® (ciclopirox). There have not been any new onychomycosis treatments approved by the FDA since 2014.4

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

