Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Vanda had another outstanding quarter of commercial revenue growth as we resumed activity across a number of our clinical programs. Our tradipitant in gastroparesis program is nearing completion, bringing us closer to a much-needed new treatment option for patients with gastroparesis and a potentially transformational commercial opportunity for Vanda," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter of 2021

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $67.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 9% increase compared to $62.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

and Fanapt were in the second quarter of 2021, a 9% increase compared to in the second quarter of 2020. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $44.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 7% increase compared to $41.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

net product sales were in the second quarter of 2021, a 7% increase compared to in the second quarter of 2020. Fanapt ® net product sales were $23.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 13% increase compared to $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

net product sales were in the second quarter of 2021, a 13% increase compared to in the second quarter of 2020. Income before taxes was $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

First Six Months of 2021

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $130.6 million in the first six months of 2021, a 9% increase compared to $120.2 million in the first six months of 2020.

and Fanapt were in the first six months of 2021, a 9% increase compared to in the first six months of 2020. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $83.9 million in the first six months of 2021, a 9% increase compared to $76.9 million in the first six months of 2020.

net product sales were in the first six months of 2021, a 9% increase compared to in the first six months of 2020. Fanapt ® net product sales were $46.7 million in the first six months of 2021, an 8% increase compared to $43.3 million in the first six months of 2020.

net product sales were in the first six months of 2021, an 8% increase compared to in the first six months of 2020. Income before taxes was $23.0 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $12.3 million in the first six months of 2020.

in the first six months of 2021 compared to in the first six months of 2020. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $396.5 million as of June 30, 2021 , representing an increase to Cash of $56.6 million compared to June 30, 2020 .

Key Operational Highlights

Tradipitant

The Phase III clinical study of tradipitant in gastroparesis is nearing completion with 95% of the target 200 patients already enrolled. Results are expected by the end of 2021.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

A Phase III clinical study of HETLIOZ® in delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) is currently enrolling patients.

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

A Phase III clinical study of Fanapt ® in bipolar disorder is currently enrolling patients.

in bipolar disorder is currently enrolling patients. A clinical pharmacology study of the long acting injectable (LAI) formulation of Fanapt® is ongoing.

Key Publications

The article "Tasimelteon safely and effectively improves sleep in Smith–Magenis syndrome: a double-blind randomized trial followed by an open-label extension" was published in July 2021 in Genetics in Medicine.1

GAAP Financial Results

Income before taxes was $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income was $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.17 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.16 in the second quarter of 2020.

Income before taxes was $23.0 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to $12.3 million in the first six months of 2020. Net income was $18.3 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to net income of $9.2 million in the first six months of 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.32 in the first six months of 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.17 in the first six months of 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

Vanda expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2021:

Full Year 2021 Financial Objectives Full Year 2021 Guidance Total revenues $270 to $300 million HETLIOZ® net product sales $180 to $200 million Fanapt® net product sales $90 to $100 million Year-end 2021 Cash Greater than $400 million

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2021 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding the clinical development and regulatory timelines and commercial potential for tradipitant are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's assumptions regarding its ability to continue to grow its business in the U.S., Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development and obtain regulatory approval for tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis, the prevalence of gastroparesis and Vanda's ability to successfully commercialize tradipitant. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

2021

June 30

2020

June 30

2021

June 30

2020 Revenues:













HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 44,509



$ 41,561



$ 83,852



$ 76,897

Fanapt® net product sales 23,390



20,646



46,716



43,310

Total revenues 67,899



62,207



130,568



120,207

Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 6,566



5,847



12,596



11,054

Research and development 20,248



12,903



36,379



28,430

Selling, general and administrative 28,347



33,917



58,144



70,938

Intangible asset amortization 369



369



739



739

Total operating expenses 55,530



53,036



107,858



111,161

Income from operations 12,369



9,171



22,710



9,046

Other income 235



1,918



322



3,284

Income before income taxes 12,604



11,089



23,032



12,330

Provision for income taxes 2,951



2,375



4,729



3,130

Net income $ 9,653



$ 8,714



$ 18,303



$ 9,200

Net income per share, basic $ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.33



$ 0.17

Net income per share, diluted $ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.32



$ 0.17

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 55,582,916



54,501,308



55,365,558



54,153,812

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 56,903,340



55,081,397



56,705,419



54,975,771



VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



June 30

2021

December 31

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,242



$ 61,031

Marketable securities 339,251



306,709

Accounts receivable, net 37,090



30,036

Inventory 1,055



1,280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,014



10,089

Total current assets 446,652



409,145

Property and equipment, net 3,631



4,136

Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,898



10,459

Intangible assets, net 20,820



21,559

Deferred tax assets 78,641



81,516

Non-current inventory and other 8,003



6,641

Total assets $ 567,645



$ 533,456

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 31,788



$ 31,509

Product revenue allowances 40,201



34,427

Total current liabilities 71,989



65,936

Operating lease non-current liabilities 10,740



11,497

Other non-current liabilities 3,696



2,757

Total liabilities 86,425



80,190

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 56



55

Additional paid-in capital 660,086



650,300

Accumulated other comprehensive income 103



239

Accumulated deficit (179,025)



(197,328)

Total stockholders' equity 481,220



453,266

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 567,645



$ 533,456



