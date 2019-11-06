Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"These results affirm Vanda's corporate strategy, and continue to demonstrate our ability to grow our commercial assets and expand our pipeline of products," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President and CEO. "I am proud of the progress we have made in our research and development programs, with several new filings expected to be submitted within the next two years. Furthermore, Vanda has put in place a proactive regulatory strategy to better support our patients and products."

Key Financial Highlights:

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $59.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 21% increase compared to $49.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

and Fanapt were in the third quarter of 2019, a 21% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2018. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $37.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 26% increase compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

net product sales were in the third quarter of 2019, a 26% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2018. Fanapt ® net product sales were $21.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 14% increase compared to $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

net product sales were in the third quarter of 2019, a 14% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2018. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) were $299.6 million as of September 30, 2019 , representing an increase to Cash of $59.0 million compared to September 30, 2018 .

Key Research and Development Highlights:

Tradipitant

Enrollment in EPIONE, the Phase III clinical study of tradipitant in atopic dermatitis, is complete. Results from EPIONE are expected in the first quarter of 2020.

In October 2019 , EPIONE II, a second Phase III clinical study of tradipitant in atopic dermatitis, began enrolling patients.

, EPIONE II, a second Phase III clinical study of tradipitant in atopic dermatitis, began enrolling patients. Enrollment in the Phase III study of tradipitant in gastroparesis is ongoing as Vanda continues to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on tradipitant's regulatory path.

Vanda plans to initiate the Phase III program of tradipitant in motion sickness in the fourth quarter of 2019. Vanda expects to file a New Drug Application with the FDA for tradipitant for the treatment of motion sickness in 2020.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

Vanda received a complete response letter (CRL) on August 16, 2019 from the FDA related to the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of HETLIOZ ® for the treatment of Jet Lag Disorder (JLD). Vanda met with the FDA to discuss the CRL in a Post Action meeting and is determining its next steps.

from the FDA related to the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of HETLIOZ for the treatment of Jet Lag Disorder (JLD). Vanda met with the FDA to discuss the CRL in a Post Action meeting and is determining its next steps. Vanda plans to meet with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 to discuss the HETLIOZ ® Smith-Magenis Syndrome clinical study results and expects to submit an sNDA by year-end 2019.

Smith-Magenis Syndrome clinical study results and expects to submit an sNDA by year-end 2019. An observational study of delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) is ongoing. Vanda plans to initiate a Phase III clinical study of HETLIOZ® in DSPD patients by year-end 2019.

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

A pharmacokinetic study for the once-a-month long acting injectable (LAI) formulation of Fanapt ® is ongoing.

is ongoing. A study of Fanapt® in bipolar disorder is planned to begin by year-end 2019.

VTR-297 (histone deactetylase (HDAC) inhibitor)

Enrollment in the Phase I clinical study (1101) of VTR-297 in hematologic malignancies is ongoing.

Corporate Highlights:

Vanda announced the appointment of Anne Sempowski Ward to its Board of Directors, effective October 28, 2019 , increasing the total number of members on the Board to six.

to its Board of Directors, effective , increasing the total number of members on the Board to six. Vanda announced the hiring of Scott L. Howell as its Chief People Officer, Aranthan "AJ" Jones II as its Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer and Joakim "Kim" Wijkstrom as its Chief Marketing Officer, further bolstering the executive leadership team.

GAAP Financial Results

Net income was $100.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $1.88 per share, compared to net income of $7.2 million, or $0.14 per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

The income tax benefit of $88.1 million reflected in the financial results for the third quarter of 2019 includes the favorable impact of the release of Vanda's deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Income before income taxes was $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 69% increase compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

2019 Financial Guidance

Vanda reiterates its 2019 net product sales guidance and expects results in the upper half of the range. In addition, Vanda provides an update to Year-end 2019 Cash and expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2019:

Full Year 2019 Financial Objectives Full Year 2019 Guidance Combined net product sales from both

HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® $215 to $225 million1 HETLIOZ® net product sales $137 to $143 million1 Fanapt® net product sales $78 to $82 million1 Year-end 2019 Cash Greater than $295 million as compared to prior guidance of Greater than $275 million 1) Results expected in the upper half of the range



Conference Call

Vanda has scheduled a conference call for today, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 4:30 PM ET. During the call, Vanda's management will discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results and other corporate activities. Investors can call 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 5377942. A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 5377942.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. The call will also be archived on Vanda's website for a period of 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2019 Financial Guidance" above, are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's assumptions regarding its ability to continue to grow its business in the U.S., Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development and obtain regulatory approval of tradipitant for the treatment of motion sickness, gastroparesis and/or chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis, the outcome of the lawsuit initiated by Vanda against the FDA relating to tradipitant, Vanda's discussion and potential resolution of the deficiencies that the FDA believes are contained in the sNDA for HETLIOZ® for the treatment of Jet Lag Disorder and Vanda's ability to obtain marketing approval for the use of HETLIOZ® in the treatment of Jet Lag Disorder following any such resolution, Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development, submit an sNDA and obtain regulatory approval of tasimelteon for the treatment of sleep disorders in patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome and other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Additional factors may be described in those sections of Vanda's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, to be filed with the SEC in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition to the risks described above and in Vanda's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Vanda's results. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 30

September 30

September 30

September 30











2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:





























HETLIOZ®product sales, net $ 37,589

$ 29,923

$ 104,381

$ 83,391

Fanapt®product sales, net

21,896



19,212



61,877



56,686



Total revenues

59,485



49,135



166,258



140,077

































Operating expenses:























Cost of goods sold excluding amortization

6,782



5,068



18,263



14,841

Research and development

11,347



11,390



35,575



30,672

Selling, general and administrative

30,221



26,047



92,718



80,829

Intangible asset amortization

376



397



1,135



1,147



Total operating expenses

48,726



42,902



147,691



127,489

































Income from operations

10,759



6,233



18,567



12,588

Other income

1,517



1,030



4,651



2,440 Income before income taxes

12,276



7,263



23,218



15,028

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(88,147)



92



(88,119)



180 Net income $ 100,423

$ 7,171

$ 111,337

$ 14,848

































Net income per share, basic $ 1.88

$ 0.14

$ 2.10

$ 0.30 Net income per share, diluted $ 1.84

$ 0.13

$ 2.03

$ 0.28

































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

53,297,298



52,389,012



53,052,521



50,321,640 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

54,541,625



54,709,749



54,803,851



52,315,642

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)









































September 30

2019 (1)

December 31

2018 (1)

ASSETS



















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 39,208

$ 61,005



Marketable securities







198,577



196,355



Accounts receivable, net





26,824



28,780



Inventory









1,019



994



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



14,382



11,998





Total current assets







280,010



299,132



























Marketable securities, non-current



61,827



-

Property and equipment, net





4,156



4,417

Operating lease right-of-use assets



11,436



-

Intangible assets, net







23,407



24,542

Deferred tax assets







89,072



-

Non-current inventory and other





4,541



4,039





Total assets





$ 474,449

$ 332,130





















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 26,992

$ 21,584



Product revenue allowances





33,004



31,231



Milestone obligations under license agreements







-



200





Total current liabilities





59,996



53,015





























Operating lease non-current liabilities





12,793



-



Other non-current liabilities





753



3,693





Total liabilities







73,542



56,708



























Stockholders' equity:



















Common stock







53



52



Additional paid-in capital







625,524



611,587



Accumulated other comprehensive income



211



1



Accumulated deficit







(224,881)



(336,218)





Total stockholders' equity





400,907



275,422





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 474,449

$ 332,130



























(1) With the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Subtopic ASC 842, Leases, on January 1, 2019, Vanda recognized operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. Prior period financial statements were not recast for the new leasing standard. Please refer to footnote 2 in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, to be filed in the fourth quarter of 2019, for more information.

Corporate Contact:

AJ Jones II

Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every

Head of Corporate Affairs

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

