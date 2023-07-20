Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27, 2023

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after the market closes.  

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023, during which management will discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode 4063687.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Thursday, July 27, 2023, beginning at 8:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 4063687.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected] 

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]  

