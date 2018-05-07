Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Presentation will be Webcast Live and Archived on Vanda's Website

News provided by

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA), today announced that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation at the Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference will be available live on Vanda's corporate website, where it also will be archived for 30 days.  To access the presentation, go to Vanda's website at www.vandapharma.com and click on the Presentations tab on the Investor Relations page.  Please connect to the website several minutes prior to the start of the live presentation.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda, please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Kelly
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(202) 734-3428
jim.kelly@vandapharma.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-deutsche-bank-43rd-annual-health-care-conference-300643268.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vandapharma.com

Also from this source

May 02, 2018, 16:01 ET Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Apr 18, 2018, 16:30 ET Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

News provided by

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

09:00 ET