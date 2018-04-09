Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis

Abstract P068: "Differential effect size of tradipitant in atopic dermatitis according to baseline IgE levels."

Abstract P069: "Tradipitant demonstrates improvements in the patient benefit index in atopic dermatitis."

About Atopic Dermatitis and Chronic Pruritus

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, relapsing inflammatory skin disorder characterized by the symptom of intense and persistent pruritus or itch. Other clinical features include erythema, excoriation, edema, lichenification, oozing and xerosis.

Atopic dermatitis is a common skin disorder affecting millions of people worldwide. Currently there are very few safe systemic treatments available for atopic dermatitis, representing a significant unmet medical need in this population.

About the Neurokinin-1 Receptor and Substance P

The Neurokinin-1 Receptor (NK-1R) is expressed throughout different tissues of the body, with major activity found in neuronal tissue. Substance P (SP) and NK-1R interactions in neuronal tissue regulate neurogenic inflammation locally and the pain perception pathway through the central nervous system. Other tissues, including endothelial cells and immune cells, have also exhibited SP and NK-1R activity (2). The activation of NK-1R by the natural ligand SP is involved in numerous physiological processes, including the perception of pain, behavioral stressors, cravings and the processes of nausea and vomiting (1,2,3). An inappropriate over-expression of SP, either in nervous tissue or peripherally, could result in pathological conditions such as substance dependence, anxiety, nausea/vomiting and pruritus (1,2,3,4). An NK-1R antagonist may possess the ability to reduce this over-stimulation of the NK-1R, and as a result address the underlying pathophysiology of the symptoms in these conditions.

About Tradipitant

Tradipitant is an NK-1R antagonist licensed by Vanda from Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) in 2012. Tradipitant is currently in clinical development for atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis. The patent describing tradipitant as a new chemical entity is expected to expire in the United States in June 2029 based on an anticipated Hatch-Waxman patent term extension. Tradipitant is an investigational drug that is not currently approved for use in any indication.

About Vanda

Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

