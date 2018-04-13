Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

About Fanapt®

For full U.S. Prescribing Information for Fanapt®, including indication, Boxed Warnings and Important Safety Information, visit our Web site at www.fanapt.com.

Investor Contact:

Jim Kelly

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(202) 734-3428

jim.kelly@vandapharma.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-wins-appeal-case-on-fanapt-300629612.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vandapharma.com

