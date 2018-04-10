Vandenberg Air Force Base's 28-Megawatt Solar Power System from SunPower Now Fully Operational

"Access to reliable, resilient electricity to meet operational needs is a priority for the U.S. Air Force, and this solar project enables us to increase our own energy security at Vandenberg with competitively priced, dependable solar energy from SunPower," said Ken Domako, Chief of Portfolio Optimization at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The base will purchase electricity under a 25-year power purchase agreement, providing Vandenberg with competitive, fixed electricity rates, and the Air Force will retain all of the associated environmental credits. Alabama-headquartered Regions Bank provided the capital required for the solar project, eliminating the need for capital expenditures by the Air Force. Cornerstone Financial Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to Regions Bank on this transaction.

The onsite system is the largest Air Force solar project in which the Air Force consumes all of the energy produced.

"The Air Force is committed to incorporating modern, clean energy technology like solar to provide diverse energy sources for our warfighter," said Dan Soto, Air Force Civil Engineer Center rates and renewables division chief. "With support on this project from solar technology innovator SunPower, we're improving energy resiliency, optimizing demand, and assuring supply at Vandenberg over the long term."

The project features SunPower® Oasis® power plant technology which is a fully-integrated, modular solar power block system engineered for rapid deployment and land use optimization. The Vandenberg system is generating solar electricity from land that has gone unused for over decade and is a former Air Force housing site. The system is expected to provide 54,500 megawatt hours of energy annually – equivalent to offsetting carbon dioxide emissions from 8,600 cars for one year according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"Our government customers clearly understand the environmental and economic value in transitioning from traditional to renewable energy sources, and SunPower is pleased to support the U.S. Air Force's progress with our high-performing solar technology," said Nam Nguyen, SunPower executive vice president, commercial solar. "With a SunPower system designed to cost-effectively maximize power generation, Vandenberg can expect to see energy savings for decades."

SunPower is a solar advisor to various federal government agencies, deploying solar power systems at military facilities nationwide including more than 28 megawatts at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada; 10 megawatts of solar and 1 megawatt of energy storage at the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal in Alabama; 13.78 megawatts at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake; as well as 5.6 megawatts at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

