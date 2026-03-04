Vander Hyde Services Warns Homeowners About Carbon Monoxide Risks That Persist Into Early Spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter transitions into spring, many homeowners assume the risk of carbon monoxide exposure fades with colder weather. However, Vander Hyde Services is reminding homeowners that carbon monoxide (CO) risks don't disappear with winter — and can even rise in late winter and early spring, when heating systems are still running, and ventilation problems are more likely to develop.

Often called the "silent killer," carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced when fuels such as natural gas, propane, oil, wood, or gasoline do not burn completely. While commonly associated with deep winter, exposure often occurs in March and early spring as furnaces continue to run during temperature swings and snowmelt, which can cause ice and debris to block exterior vents or chimneys.

"Early spring is actually a common time for carbon monoxide problems because heating systems are still in use, but homeowners may not be thinking about cold-weather safety anymore," said Kevin J. Vander Hyde, Vice President of Vander Hyde Services. "We also see more vent blockages from melting snow, shifting ice, and animal nesting, which can force exhaust gases back into the home."

According to the company, the most frequent causes of indoor carbon monoxide exposure include cracked furnace heat exchangers, obstructed flues or vent pipes, and improper generator use. During thaw cycles, exterior vent terminations can become blocked by slush, debris, or landscaping damage from winter conditions, preventing combustion gases from safely exiting outdoors.

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs because the gas displaces oxygen in the bloodstream. Early symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and fatigue are often mistaken for seasonal illness or lingering winter viruses. In higher concentrations, exposure can lead to loss of consciousness or death.

To reduce risk during the late-season heating period, Vander Hyde Services recommends homeowners:

Install carbon monoxide detectors on every level of the home and near sleeping areas





Test alarms monthly and replace batteries twice per year





Replace detectors every five to seven years





Schedule professional heating inspections before shutting systems down for the season





Check that exterior furnace and water-heater vents remain clear of debris, nests, or snow buildup





Never operate generators indoors or near doors, windows, or vents

Routine professional inspections are especially important in early spring, when technicians often find hidden winter damage such as vent blockages, corrosion, or combustion issues that developed during peak heating months.

"Carbon monoxide exposure doesn't end when winter does," Kevin added. "As long as fuel-burning equipment is operating, the risk is present. Staying vigilant through the end of heating season is critical for home safety."

Vander Hyde Services has served the Grand Rapids community since 1989, providing HVAC , plumbing , electrical , and generator services focused on home safety and system reliability. Homeowners are encouraged to schedule late-season heating and carbon monoxide safety checks before transitioning into warmer weather.

About Vander Hyde Services

Vander Hyde Services is a family-owned home service company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, specializing in heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, and generator solutions. Since 1989, the company has provided residential and commercial services focused on safety, efficiency, and long-term system performance throughout West Michigan.

