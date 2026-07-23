Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio Launches First Combined Fashion Studio Accelerator and Commerce Innovation Platform to Take Designers from Runway to Revenue

Built to provide fashion designers the capital, technology, and cultural access to grow without sacrificing artistry or ownership; committed to increasing the surface area of opportunity for designers

Will Debut AI-Enabled Contextual Commerce and "Click-To-Buy" Runway Integration at New York Fashion Week Show at Grand Central Station

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder and CEO of House of Vanderbilt, the first official family office of the Vanderbilt family, and Co-Founder of SohoMuse, and Michaela Seewald, Founder & CEO of V24 Media and media entrepreneur, launched Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio, the first combined fashion investment studio, media distribution, and technology platform. Vanderbilt & Seewald combines investment, experiential commerce channels (e.g. Click-To-Buy), an elite network, and media amplification to enable designers to grow from inspiration to revenue.

Cofounders of Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio Michaela Seewald and Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin

Vanderbilt & Seewald partners with new designers seeking to scale, and those with a clear creative vision, an established brand, existing customer demand, media visibility, and an operational foundation capable of supporting scale. Whether emerging talents gaining momentum or established designers seeking broader market reach, Vanderbilt & Seewald provides capital, strategic guidance, commerce infrastructure, and global visibility to help expand distribution, strengthen brand equity, and unlock new growth opportunities. The platform is particularly suited for designers interested in collaborative partnership models, including advisory, equity, and co-investment structures.

Vanderbilt & Seewald will make its debut during New York Fashion Week at a first-of-its-kind fashion event at Grand Central Station on September 15, 2026, marking the first time a Vanderbilt has hosted a runway show at the iconic terminal her ancestors built. Featuring the 2027 lines from Vanderbilt & Seewald's first group of designers, including:

Dustin Glickman of DSTN, a Stockholm-based fashion brand known for its "dark cowboy" aesthetic that blends and balances artistic storytelling with exceptional craftsmanship. The brand headlined Stockholm Fashion Week earlier this year.

Lorena Saravia, one of Mexico's most influential contemporary designers, recognized for transforming Mexican craftsmanship, feminine strength, and modern luxury into a globally respected fashion brand that has appeared in H&M.

Nabil Hayari of Hayari Paris, an internationally acclaimed Parisian couturier whose elegant, made-to-measure creations have graced the world's most prestigious red carpets, earning him recognition as one of the leading ambassadors of modern French haute couture.

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio will use its proprietary technology, including AI-enabled commerce, Click-To-Buy runway integration, and livestream shopping, to turn the runway into a platform for designer-first shopping that connects directly with shoppers. Powered by SohoMuse's creator social network, the platform is built to ensure designers retain attribution, data ownership, and direct relationships with their customers.

"Designers have become the product. Marginalized and underrepresented creators pay the highest price in a system built to extract value, rather than invest in and empower their growth, on their terms," said Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Co-Founder, Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio. "Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio is built to provide designers with the representation and access they need to own their narrative, and the technology to stand on a runway while watching their collection sell in real-time to the person in the front row and the one watching from their phone in London."

Most fashion designer platforms offer either visibility, production, or introductions. Vanderbilt & Seewald is the only platform that integrates all three for designers, operating at the intersection of cultural relevance, commercial execution, and strategic capital and network access. This is not a seasonal partnership; it's an evergreen platform for enablement, designed to move designers from recognition to scale, permanently.

A New Infrastructure for Fashion Designers

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio partners with a select group of designers to transform creative excellence into global brand presence and commercial success. The platform operates across visibility, distribution, and production to deliver outcomes that few traditional agencies, accelerators, or commerce platforms can. Through editorial positioning, global runway opportunities, direct-to-consumer commerce infrastructure, and sustained media amplification, Vanderbilt & Seewald provides designers with the tools, relationships, and market access they need to accelerate growth while preserving creative ownership.

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio backs that promise by providing a robust program to designers. Each will receive direct access to investors and family offices, Vogue-level media reach, global runway events, and a proprietary commerce platform that converts live fashion moments into immediate transactions. The program will select designers at every stage, from emerging talent to established names looking to scale globally.

Designers who join Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio will retain full ownership of their creative vision, consumer relationships, and data. Vanderbilt & Seewald actively represents each designer throughout the program, managing the connections, commerce infrastructure, and media amplification.

"Every designer has a story worth telling. Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio exists to elevate that narrative without diluting their creative intent, when and where it will be the most impactful," said Michaela Seewald, Co-Founder, Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio. "We provide the platform, visibility, and strategic infrastructure that enable exceptional designers to move from emerging talent to global influence, building brands that scale internationally, and in particular into the United States, while remaining authentic to the vision that made them distinctive in the first place."

Live Fashion Events Become Commerce Channels

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio's proprietary commerce technology transforms live fashion moments into direct-to-consumer sales opportunities, from New York, London, and Paris Fashion Weeks to Hamptons polo outings, Vogue integrations, and curated luxury gatherings. The platform's live shopping technology gives designers "Click-To-Buy" capability directly from the runway while providing real-time product detail viewing for shoppers and a reporting dashboard that tracks audience engagement and sales performance.

Every Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio event will reach hundreds of VIPs, buyers, editors, stylists, and creators in person, with nearly 25,000 additional viewers anticipated across Instagram, YouTube, and partner livestream channels. Each experience will be built around the designer, featuring Designer Discovery Galleries, "People's Choice Look" audience voting, and a dedicated content studio capturing behind-the-scenes footage, designer interviews, and runway edits for social and media distribution.

The Technology of SohoMuse Powers Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio's Designers

SohoMuse's creator technology platform, launched in 2019, will power Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio's network of designer support, offering them instant access to a talent marketplace, portfolio platform, virtual storefronts, and a secure collaboration ecosystem.

Vanderbilt & Seewald-supported designers are showcased directly to the SohoMuse community, adding an immediate audience and discovery channel on top of the firm's financial and growth enablement. SohoMuse's creative showcases also enable direct-to-consumer commerce integrations and links to each designer's storefront. A secure, IP-protected ecosystem ensures designers remain attributed and connected to their creative work at every touchpoint.

Media Amplification That Compounds Into Credibility

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio prepares its designers for the public sphere, creating visibility across a variety of media outlets, enhanced by Michaela Seewald's platforms and broad partner media networks. Every launch, collection, and commerce moment is supported by editorial reach designed to build long-term brand legitimacy.

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio provides access to strategic communications and public relations support for all of its designers through a partnership with Impact Partners. Designers will receive press and media relations, press release distribution, branded content development, message training and more, to help tell and amplify their unique stories.

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio is accepting applications from designers ready to take their creative vision global. Additional information about Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio, its mission to empower independent designers, and its live commerce platform can be found at https://www.vsglobalstudio.com/.

About Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio, Co-Founded by Conseulo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder and CEO of the House of Vanderbilt and Co-Founder of SohoMuse, and Michaela Seewald, Founder and CEO of V24 Media, partners with select fashion designers to transform their creative excellence into global brand presence and commercial success.

Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio provides designers with the capital, connections, and technology needed to scale on their own terms. Through investment, strategic guidance, and proprietary commerce tools (e.g., Click-to-Buy) that drive visibility, distribution, and

direct-to-consumer engagement, Vanderbilt & Seewald helps designers grow without sacrificing ownership, creative control, or brand integrity. For more information, visit https://www.vsglobalstudio.com/.

SOURCE Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio