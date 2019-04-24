Vanderbilt Financial Group, Charge to Work NY and City of Long Beach Host Electric Vehicle Ride-and-Drive Event in Celebration of Earth Day - Sunday, April 28

WOODBURY, N.Y., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impactful investment firm Vanderbilt Financial Group in collaboration with Charge to Work NY and the City of Long Beach are thrilled to present the Earth Week Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride-and-Drive on Sunday, April 28, from 12-3 p.m. at the Long Beach Kennedy Plaza at 1 W. Chester Street, Long Beach, New York.

As part of the City of Long Beach's 3rd Annual Earth Day Celebration, Long Islanders from across the island are invited to engage with environmental organizations, support local "green" vendors and participate in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride-and-Drive. Participants will have the ability to take a quick ride-along as a passenger in one of the latest or most unique EVs and learn tips from the owners on environmental benefits, purchasing/leasing and the latest technology that EVs have to offer.

"My mission is to use the combined force of my businesses and my passions to have the most positive impact on the world – both socially and environmentally. As the number one hit on Google for 'Tesla's Biggest Fan,' electric vehicles and my love for them are part of living a congruent life. I want to share with others that EV ownership can be affordable and fun while also positively impacting our environment," stated Vanderbilt Financial Group Chief Entrepreneurial Officer and "Tesla's Number 1 Fan" Stephen Distante.

EV enthusiasts, or those in the making, are encouraged to sign up for a ride today as spots are limited. Free RSVP at this link: https://vfg-ride-and-drive.eventbrite.com. (Under 13 years of age must have an accompanying adult.)

To date, a wide range of available EV makes and models will be on display, including:

BMW i8

Cadillac ELR

Chevrolet Bolt

Fisker Karma

Fiat 500e

Hyundai Kona Electric

Jaguar I-Pace

Tesla Models S, 3 and the Roadster

Toyota Prius Prime

The combined mileage of these EVs includes over 229,725 electric miles driven.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a new Tesla Model X or Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid SUV as part of a test drive to promote Charge to Work NY, an EV workplace charging program for downstate New York businesses managed by CALSTART, a national clean transportation non-profit with more than 200 member organizations. Through Charge to Work NY, the City of Long Beach is reviewing the feasibility of installing two workplace charging ports behind City Hall for use by municipal employees. Other local businesses and employees are encouraged to learn more about accessing low-cost EV charging and vehicle incentives through Charge to Work NY.

Music will be provided throughout the day by Arts in the Plaza and local food trucks will be catering the event. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the overall celebration, please visit www.longbeachny.gov/earthday2019.

The Earth Week EV Ride-and-Drive in Long Beach is also part of the larger international Drive Electric Earth Day movement, featuring more than 130 events across the country (along with Canada, New Zealand and the Dominican Republic) where communities will gather to celebrate Earth Day and the role that reducing transportation emissions plays in combating climate change, along with the personal and consumer benefits of EVs.

About Vanderbilt Financial Group:

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm (Broker Dealer and RIA) disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as "The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm" for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt's commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chief Entrepreneurial Officer Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt's culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named "Best Places to Work on Long Island" for 2018.

As a thought leader in the impact space, Vanderbilt Financial Group is dedicated to increasing the reach and impact of the financial services industry using the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals as a framework. Their education platform, Impact U, provides students, advisors and investors with unique opportunities to increase their impact investing knowledge through videos, podcasts and fun interactive exercises. Vanderbilt and CEO Steve Distante recently released a documentary short film "Impact," produced in partnership with Investment News, which sheds light on how purposeful entrepreneurship and impactful investments can help improve the world's greatest challenges. Interact with Impact U and watch the documentary film at www.ImpactU.me.

For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group or for Financial Advisors interested in joining the Broker Dealer or RIA, please visit www.joinvanderbilt.com.

About Drive Electric Earth Day:

Drive Electric Earth Day is an annual celebration and outreach effort that consists of EV activities staged in cities coast to coast and internationally. The goal is to share the experience of electric vehicle owners and bring information about the many reasons to adopt electric vehicles to consumers, policymakers, the media and the general public. For the Ride-and-Drive, Vanderbilt Financial Group and the City of Long Beach have teamed up with Drive Electric Earth Day national organizers, Plug In America, the Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association to organize this and other national events throughout the month. FLO is the exclusive national charging sponsor. For more information and to see other EV events in April, please visit www.driveelectricearthday.org.

