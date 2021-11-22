Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. Sees Quicker Closing, Improved Customer Experience with New Digital Tool

Since its launch, Vanderbilt Mortgage has closed more than 2,600 mortgage loans through the Express Portal.

Customers that use the Express Portal close on their homes an average of seven days earlier compared to those who apply for a loan through Vanderbilt the traditional way.

"We want to create a path to homeownership that's fast and easy. Embracing digital tools that simplify the process is critical to increasing transparency during the loan process," said Eric Hamilton, President of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. "The Express Portal helps customers clearly identify what stage the loan process is in, reducing frustration and creating a more positive experience that's at our customers' fingertips."

The Express Portal allows users to:

Upload pictures of important documents

Track the status of their loan

Contact their loan processor directly through the Express Portal, eliminating lengthy phone calls

To learn more about the home loan process or to apply for a loan visit http://www.vmf.com.

About Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. is a national housing lender that specializes in financing manufactured homes. In business for more than 40 years, the company currently services more than 200,000 home loans and works hard to tailor loans to each family's needs. For more information, visit www.vmf.com. NMLS #1561

