Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Releases Video Affirming Company's Commitment to Customer Experience

The video features the story of Vanderbilt customers Sarah and Blake Price. Sarah was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2008. During that time, Sarah and her husband Blake were customers of Vanderbilt Mortgage. Mounting expenses due to medical treatments made things complicated, but Vanderbilt worked with the family to ensure their experience was world-class throughout the process of servicing their first-ever home mortgage.

"Customer experience has evolved a massive amount in 4 to 5 years," said Vanderbilt team member and daughter of the Prices, Amanda Alexander. "Our focus is to make a genuine connection."

The Price family was so pleased with their experience in 2008, they came to Vanderbilt again in 2015 for the purchase of another home.

"They worked really hard to afford an opportunity for everyone to have a home," said Sarah, "and not just a home, one of the best homes."

Vanderbilt is committed to providing every customer a world-class experience throughout the home buying journey and beyond. It's an extension of the company's belief that homeownership makes lives better.

In the video, Alexander shares the evolution of the company's customer-focused philosophy and how the experience with her parents helped shape how she trains team members for customer interactions.

