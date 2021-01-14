Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Unveils New Web Experience for Current and Potential Customers

Company merges vmfhomeloan.com to vmf.com to provide a seamless digital experience

Vanderbilt

Jan 14, 2021, 13:12 ET

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderbilt Mortgage, a Berkshire Hathaway company, unveiled its new website to provide an improved digital experience for its current and potential customers. The new site features tools and educational resources for visitors applying for a loan, a payment portal for current customers and ways to learn more about Vanderbilt products.

The new VMF.com delivers an easy user experience while delivering educational tools for both current and future home buyers. Multiple mortgage calculators help current or future home buyers make sound financial decisions. Customers who use their mobile device to visit the new VMF.com can expect a great user experience. The new VMF.com is another step in Vanderbilt Mortgage's commitment to customer experience. Mortgage resources help educate customers and bring clarity to the mortgage process.

The new website is part of Vanderbilt's mission to make the mortgage process as easy as possible for customers. The site offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use digital experience for visitors seeking information during any stage in their home loan process.

"As families and individuals are investing in their futures with a purchase of a new home, we're committed to providing our customers with the easiest digital experience," said Eric Hamilton, President of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance. "Our new website provides an all-in-one resource for home buyers and homeowners to view content, tools, and helpful videos they need to help them during their homeownership journey, at any time."

The website features:

This website is one way Vanderbilt is providing the ultimate customer experience from application to payoff. Visit the new web experience at vmf.com 

About Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. is a national housing lender that specializes in financing manufactured homes. In business for more than 40 years, the company currently services more than 180,000 home loans and works hard to tailor loans to each family's needs. For more information, visit VMF.com. NMLS #1561.

ALL LOANS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL. Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., and its dba Silverton Mortgage, 500 Alcoa Trail, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-380-3000, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license, GA Residential Mortgage (Lic. #6911), MT Lic. #1561, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Equal Housing Opportunity.

