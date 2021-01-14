Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Unveils New Web Experience for Current and Potential Customers

The new website is part of Vanderbilt's mission to make the mortgage process as easy as possible for customers. The site offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use digital experience for visitors seeking information during any stage in their home loan process.

"As families and individuals are investing in their futures with a purchase of a new home, we're committed to providing our customers with the easiest digital experience," said Eric Hamilton, President of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance. "Our new website provides an all-in-one resource for home buyers and homeowners to view content, tools, and helpful videos they need to help them during their homeownership journey, at any time."

The website features:

Loan application resources and loan product education

Interactive Find a Retailer feature to help potential customers find nearby retailers who sell new and pre-owned homes to purchase

Various calculators to assist customers, such as a mortgage calculator and early payoff calculator

Access to educational resources, FAQs and helpful blog articles covering topics from budgeting to taking care of your new home

Virtual loan application

Free online account with payment portal

This website is one way Vanderbilt is providing the ultimate customer experience from application to payoff. Visit the new web experience at vmf.com

About Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. is a national housing lender that specializes in financing manufactured homes. In business for more than 40 years, the company currently services more than 180,000 home loans and works hard to tailor loans to each family's needs. For more information, visit VMF.com. NMLS #1561.

