Vanderbilt Mortgage Releases Digital Homeowner's Guide for New Homeowners

"We know we are helping families make one of the biggest purchases of their life. We're committed to providing our customers with the educational resources they need so they can fully enjoy homeownership." Said Eric Hamilton, President of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance. "We want our home buyers to feel confident and ready to take on any challenge homeownership brings."

Reports have indicated first-time home buyers accounted for 35% of home sales in June 2020, despite economic concerns. New homeowners entering the market could benefit from education regarding homeownership, especially at a time when affordable housing is more important than ever. Vanderbilt believes educating new home buyers and providing them with helpful resources is a responsibility.

To learn more about the home buying and owning process visit Vanderbilt's additional collection of buyer resources at vmfhomeloan.com

