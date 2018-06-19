Vanderbilt Mortgage Reveals Company's Commitment to Customer Experience

Berkshire Hathaway company shares their mission through home buyer and team member interviews

News provided by

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

06:00 ET

MARYVILLE, Tenn., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, has released a video that demonstrates the company's ongoing mission to provide a world-class customer experience for home buyers across the country.  Through its efforts to provide solutions for customers that need help and by easing the financing approval process for home buyers, this month Vanderbilt has been able to attain a rating of 4.7 stars after a total of 1,150 reviews.

Welcome Home
Welcome Home
At Vanderbilt, we believe that providing a world-class team member experience is essential to providing a world-class customer experience.
At Vanderbilt, we believe that providing a world-class team member experience is essential to providing a world-class customer experience.
Listening to our team members and prioritizing their customers’ experience has improved and defined Vanderbilt’s culture as a company.
Listening to our team members and prioritizing their customers’ experience has improved and defined Vanderbilt’s culture as a company.
At Vanderbilt, we believe homeownership is the cornerstone of the American Dream.
At Vanderbilt, we believe homeownership is the cornerstone of the American Dream.
We understand the impact owning a home has on the lives of the people we serve.
We understand the impact owning a home has on the lives of the people we serve.
Vanderbilt is committed to helping customers on the path to homeownership.
Vanderbilt is committed to helping customers on the path to homeownership.
Welcome Home
At Vanderbilt, we believe that providing a world-class team member experience is essential to providing a world-class customer experience. Listening to our team members and prioritizing their customers’ experience has improved and defined Vanderbilt’s culture as a company. At Vanderbilt, we believe homeownership is the cornerstone of the American Dream. We understand the impact owning a home has on the lives of the people we serve. Vanderbilt is committed to helping customers on the path to homeownership.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8246153-vanderbilt-mortgage-customer-experience-commitment/

The mortgage company's new video features candid interviews with both customers and team members. It provides a statement to the world about the core philosophy behind Vanderbilt's emphasis on customer experience.

"Providing excellent service is the primary mission for every one of our team members," Vanderbilt President Eric Hamilton said. "It's the compass that guides our company. It's built into our culture from the top down, and can only be accomplished when our team holds themselves accountable."

In the video, Vanderbilt team members discuss how prioritizing their customer's experience has improved and defined the company's culture. They also explain the importance of building direct relationships with real people as an important step for customers going through the process of financing a home.

Real customers also recount the positive effect homeownership has had on their lives, and their experience working with Vanderbilt throughout the lending process.

"Homeownership is the cornerstone of the American Dream," Hamilton said. "That's why we focus on providing an exceptional customer experience. We understand the impact owning a home has on the lives of the people we serve."

To learn more about Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. or to watch this exclusive new video, visit www.VMFHomeLoan.com.

About Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. is a national housing lender that specializes in financing manufactured homes. In business for more than 40 years, the company currently services more than 180,000 home loans and works hard to tailor loans to each family's needs. Vanderbilt has an A+ grade from the Better Business Bureau and is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit VMFHomeLoan.com.

NMLS Disclosure

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 500 Alcoa Trail, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-380-3000, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license, GA Residential Mortgage (Lic. #6911), Illinois Residential Mortgage Licensee, Licensed by the NH Banking Department, MT Lic. #1561, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking.

Media Contact:
Ryan Wilson         
media@vmf.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanderbilt-mortgage-reveals-companys-commitment-to-customer-experience-300668138.html

SOURCE Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

You just read:

Vanderbilt Mortgage Reveals Company's Commitment to Customer Experience

News provided by

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

06:00 ET