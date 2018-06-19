Vanderbilt Mortgage Reveals Company's Commitment to Customer Experience

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8246153-vanderbilt-mortgage-customer-experience-commitment/

The mortgage company's new video features candid interviews with both customers and team members. It provides a statement to the world about the core philosophy behind Vanderbilt's emphasis on customer experience.

"Providing excellent service is the primary mission for every one of our team members," Vanderbilt President Eric Hamilton said. "It's the compass that guides our company. It's built into our culture from the top down, and can only be accomplished when our team holds themselves accountable."

In the video, Vanderbilt team members discuss how prioritizing their customer's experience has improved and defined the company's culture. They also explain the importance of building direct relationships with real people as an important step for customers going through the process of financing a home.

Real customers also recount the positive effect homeownership has had on their lives, and their experience working with Vanderbilt throughout the lending process.

"Homeownership is the cornerstone of the American Dream," Hamilton said. "That's why we focus on providing an exceptional customer experience. We understand the impact owning a home has on the lives of the people we serve."

To learn more about Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

About Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. is a national housing lender that specializes in financing manufactured homes. In business for more than 40 years, the company currently services more than 180,000 home loans and works hard to tailor loans to each family's needs. Vanderbilt has an A+ grade from the Better Business Bureau and is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit VMFHomeLoan.com.

NMLS Disclosure

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., 500 Alcoa Trail, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-380-3000, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license, GA Residential Mortgage (Lic. #6911), Illinois Residential Mortgage Licensee, Licensed by the NH Banking Department, MT Lic. #1561, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking.

