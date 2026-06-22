Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus, Floral Collection by Lisa Vanderpump, Expands Line

The collaboration consists of flowers, ornaments, candles and plant care accessories

CINCINNATI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the expansion of Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus, a floral collection curated by businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump to include Vanderpump Home featuring several new products available in stores now with more to be released throughout the year. Available exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores, the additional items include an assortment of floral-inspired candles, a plant care starter kit, ornaments, preserved and silk roses, a "VanderPUMP" glass shoe with preserved mini roses, a preserved rose glass handbag, preserved rose hatboxes, individual blossoms as well as more bouquets and arrangements in the same sophisticated style that customers have come to love from Vanderpump's expert aesthetic.

The collaboration consists of flowers, ornaments, candles and plant care accessories

"Bloom Haus was created to help customers celebrate life's moments with beautiful, high-quality florals, and our continued collaboration with Lisa Vanderpump brings that vision to life in a truly special way," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Fresh Merchandising at Kroger. "This collection blends Lisa's signature style with thoughtful design and seasonal inspiration, making it easy for customers to add a touch of elegance to everyday moments."

"I have loved creating and expanding my floral line with Kroger, it's been such a passion project from day one," said Lisa Vanderpump. "From gorgeous blooms to decadent candles, I've been able to embrace my love of flowers and create things that are truly unique and beautiful. I am so thrilled to expand my line with Kroger into all of these different areas – the candles are delicious, the line of preserved roses are stunning keepsakes that last indefinitely, everything is perfect for gifts or to adorn your home."

New Expansion Items:

Vanderpump Home Pillar Candles: Let Lisa Vanderpump show you the best new trends for your table. Hand poured, this set of three candles is chic and elegant to round out any dinner party.

Let Lisa Vanderpump show you the best new trends for your table. Hand poured, this set of three candles is chic and elegant to round out any dinner party. Vanderpump Home Three Wick Candles: Gorgeous frosted glass in three shades of Vanderpump pink, these three wick candles are richly scented and beautiful in any room. Three scents are available - Royal Garden, Villa Blanca and of course Lisa's Signature Pink.

Gorgeous frosted glass in three shades of Vanderpump pink, these three wick candles are richly scented and beautiful in any room. Three scents are available - Royal Garden, Villa Blanca and of course Lisa's Signature Pink. Vanderpump x Bloom Haus Plant Care Starter Kit: The Vanderpump Plant Care Collection brings a polished touch to everyday plant care. Packaged in a soft pink display box, it includes a glass mister with a coated plastic pump, precision pruning shears and a moisture sensor that come together as a simple care set for watering, trimming and checking soil moisture.

The Vanderpump Plant Care Collection brings a polished touch to everyday plant care. Packaged in a soft pink display box, it includes a glass mister with a coated plastic pump, precision pruning shears and a moisture sensor that come together as a simple care set for watering, trimming and checking soil moisture. VanderPUMP: Chic, playful, and undeniably glamorous, the VanderPUMP is a stunning shoe featuring delicate preserved roses nestled inside. Displayed in an upscale gifting box and finished with a branded Lisa Vanderpump ribbon, this signature piece is an iconic keepsake that captures Lisa's timeless style.

Chic, playful, and undeniably glamorous, the VanderPUMP is a stunning shoe featuring delicate preserved roses nestled inside. Displayed in an upscale gifting box and finished with a branded Lisa Vanderpump ribbon, this signature piece is an iconic keepsake that captures Lisa's timeless style. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus Sphere Ornament: Romantic and beautifully balanced, the Lisa Vanderpump Sphere Ornament features a real preserved rose in a delicate glass sphere. Accented with a gold-toned bracelet adorned with dainty pearls, and a signature Lisa Vanderpump charm.

Romantic and beautifully balanced, the Lisa Vanderpump Sphere Ornament features a real preserved rose in a delicate glass sphere. Accented with a gold-toned bracelet adorned with dainty pearls, and a signature Lisa Vanderpump charm. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus Teardrop Ornament: Elevate your décor with the Lisa Vanderpump Teardrop Ornament. This ornament features elegant gold and pearl detailing in a teardrop shape with a preserved red rose placed inside. This piece blends beauty and elegance, creating a decorative accent that adds a graceful touch of luxury to any space.

Elevate your décor with the Lisa Vanderpump Teardrop Ornament. This ornament features elegant gold and pearl detailing in a teardrop shape with a preserved red rose placed inside. This piece blends beauty and elegance, creating a decorative accent that adds a graceful touch of luxury to any space. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus Rose Purse: Bold and sophisticated, the Lisa Vanderpump Rose Purse features real preserved roses within a sleek glass purse. Designed to deliver a dramatic take on floral elegance. This striking piece blends fashion with florals, capturing Lisa's signature glamour and timeless style. A perfect gift or standout accent piece for special occasions.

The collection presents an easy way to achieve Vanderpump's signature refined aesthetic. Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus bouquets can be placed directly into a vase, or customers can style the flowers by following a QR code to view step-by-step video tutorials instructed by Vanderpump. For an effortless ready for display option, customers may purchase floral arrangements or kalanchoes already in custom vases or hat boxes, all designed or selected by Vanderpump and beautifully executed, requiring zero effort.

Vanderpump Blooms x Bloom Haus can be shopped while products last exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores and through Door Dash and Uber Eats. Find a location here. Customers on the search for these items can join in on the fun on social media tagging @lisavanderpump and @veryvanderpump and visit VanderpumpBlooms.com for tutorials, videos, tips and tricks.

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About Lisa Vanderpump

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Their very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles SUR and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar, as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris Las Vegas, are just a peek into their joint ventures; Wolf by Vanderpump marks their 37th restaurant and bar, recently opened at Caesars Entertainments' Harvey's Casino & Hotel in Lake Tahoe and Pinky's by Vanderpump marks their 38th restaurant venture which opened at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.

Vanderpump became known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.