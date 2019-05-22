Vandeventer Black Selects Casepoint to Standardize eDiscovery and Legal Workflows

TYSONS, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in enterprise eDiscovery technology, announced today it has been selected by Vandeventer Black LLP, a long-established US-based law firm and MSI Global Alliance member, to provide a standard platform for eDiscovery. Casepoint's advanced, cloud-based eDiscovery platform will provide comprehensive software and services across all of the firm's offices. While Vandeventer Black has worked with Casepoint for four years, along with several other eDiscovery providers, the company made the decision to replace multiple eDiscovery vendors and internal tools with a single, integrated solution by Casepoint to drive greater efficiency and ease-of-use.

"We chose Casepoint for its features, superior pricing and intuitive interface, and for the quality of the entire Casepoint staff who supports the platform," said Robert J. Stinnette, Legal Technology Manager at Vandeventer Black. Casepoint was selected based on its exemplary track record of service delivery with the firm. Other drivers included Casepoint's state-of-the-art data security protocols, cost predictability, and system scalability, which will accommodate the firm's future growth without in-house infrastructure-imposed limitations.

Vandeventer Black, which previously utilized a variety of eDiscovery platforms, including Relativity and Ipro Eclipse, has standardized on one internal eDiscovery solution in order to bring predictability and consistency in cost to the firm and its clients.

"Our firm has partnered with Casepoint for the last four years. We chose to adopt Casepoint's new platform and eDiscovery application because of its simple and competitive pricing, comprehensive capabilities and features, and ease of use," said Patrick Genzler, Partner at Vandeventer Black. "We have been consistently impressed by their commitment to customer support and timely responses to our clients' needs. We look forward to achieving even greater productivity and efficiency with the new Casepoint Platform."

"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Vandeventer Black," said Karin Magness, Vice President of Account Management at Casepoint. "The firm's selection of Casepoint as the exclusive, unified, end-to-end eDiscovery platform of choice is a validation of our product's intuitiveness and ease-of-use. We look forward to creating new efficiencies in their eDiscovery workflows." Casepoint has and will continue to provide Vandeventer Black with white-glove client services and training during their transition in streamlining eDiscovery workflows.

As a company that focuses on continuous innovation, Casepoint has introduced a number of industry "firsts" over the years. The company introduced the first comprehensive platform to seamlessly integrate every phase of discovery. It was also the first with analytics, AI and TAR capabilities seamlessly built into its advanced cloud-based architecture. Already the fastest platform in the industry, Casepoint eDiscovery has doubled its speed and is leaping ahead of its own innovation with features like native cloud architecture, built-in AI for early case assessment and review, auto-provisioning, auto-scaling and web API architecture.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers legal departments, law firms, and public agencies by providing smarter legal technology combined with award-winning client service. Casepoint eDiscovery is the fast, enterprise class, and next-generation eDiscovery suite from Casepoint, based on more than 10 years of innovation in the industry. It is built upon Casepoint Platform, a highly scalable, secure, and configurable application environment that meets the demands of sophisticated clients within eDiscovery and beyond. Whether SaaS, on prem, or hybrid, Casepoint eDiscovery features cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint customers benefit from the ability to support sophisticated workflows across millions of documents and hundreds of users, with custom reporting and data management tools built-in. Simple, elegant, and intuitive, Casepoint represents the next generation of litigation technology that will empower your global legal team.

About Vandeventer Black

Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business and litigation law firm established in 1883. The firm represents clients across a broad spectrum of industries. Their AV® rated attorneys include qualified arbitrators and mediators for the American Arbitration Association, architects, and mechanical, chemical and civil engineers. The firm focuses on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, Vandeventer Black's accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina, and Germany.

Media Contact:

Shana Graham

shana@plat4orm.com

SOURCE Casepoint, LLC

Related Links

http://www.casepoint.com

