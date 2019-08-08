VanDyke Software Contributes $20,000 in Scholarships to New Mexico Students in the 29th Annual Supercomputing Challenge

Now entering its 30 th year, the annual Supercomputing Challenge gives New Mexico middle and high school students a unique opportunity to work in teams to complete science projects using computer modeling with high-performance supercomputers at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories. Successful projects can be entered to compete for various awards offered through the challenge. The program is open to any grade 6 through 12 student with an interest in learning about science and computing and has no grade point or computer science prerequisites.

"The goal of the year-long event is to teach student teams how to use powerful computers to analyze, model and solve real-world problems," said David Kratzer, Executive Director, New Mexico Supercomputing Challenge. "Participating students improve their understanding of technology by developing skills in scientific inquiry, modeling, computing, communications, and teamwork."

Supporting programs include a Supercomputing Challenge Summer Teacher Institute for teacher sponsors as well as other events and assistance organized by individual volunteers, universities, local businesses, and other sponsors.

VanDyke Software has participated in the Supercomputing Challenge for several years as a sponsoring organization, becoming a 2018/2019 Platinum Sponsor with its $20,000 scholarship award for college-bound seniors.

VanDyke Software, Inc. is committed to encouraging and supporting young people in their pursuit of computer science/STEM education. In addition to the Supercomputing Challenge awards, VanDyke Software funds a scholarship at the University of New Mexico Department of Computer Science, and regularly provides funding assistance to the Explora Museum's Raspberry Pi summer programming camp in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

