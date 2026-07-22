VANE Announces Investment in PawPay

PawPay becomes VANE's newest portfolio company, bringing point-of-care pet insurance payments to veterinary medicine.

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Angel Network for Entrepreneurs (VANE) is pleased to announce that PawPay has become VANE's newest portfolio company following investments by VANE members.

PawPay turns any policy into pet insurance that pays vet directly, allowing insured pet owners to pay only their deductible and coinsurance at the time of their veterinary visit. Instead of paying the entire invoice upfront and waiting days or weeks for reimbursement, PawPay verifies coverage, collects the pet owner's portion of the bill, pays the veterinary clinic immediately, and manages reimbursement directly with the insurance carrier.

"One of the biggest frustrations for insured pet owners is having to pay the full cost of care upfront despite faithfully paying insurance premiums," said Peter Glassman, DVM, Co-Founder of VANE. "PawPay has created an elegant solution that benefits everyone involved—pet owners gain immediate access to their insurance benefits, veterinary practices receive prompt payment, and insurers benefit from a more efficient claims process."

Unlike financing products that place pet owners into debt, PawPay simply unlocks insurance benefits that already exist. The platform also simplifies workflow for veterinary teams by requiring only an invoice and medical record upload or email out of the PIMS, while PawPay manages coverage likelihood, claims submission, payment processing, and insurer reimbursement. The clinic is paid in full, and PawPay works with the pet owner on any declined coverage.

"PawPay is about removing financial friction at the moment when pet owners need care most," said David Franklin, Co-Founder and CEO of PawPay. "We're honored to have the support of VANE members, whose experience in animal health and veterinary medicine will be invaluable as we continue to expand partnerships with veterinary practices and insurance carriers."

PawPay is currently onboarding veterinary practices and building deeper integrations with insurance partners for broader commercial expansion. The company has developed a fully functional patent-pending platform and continues to build relationships across the pet ecosystem.

VANE congratulates the PawPay team and looks forward to supporting the company's continued growth as it modernizes one of the fastest-growing segments of companion animal healthcare.

About VANE:

The Veterinary Angel Network (VANE) is the only angel investment community dedicated exclusively to early-stage innovation in animal health. VANE connects promising startups with a network of experienced veterinarians and industry leaders who invest individually and help guide companies through mentorship, expertise, and industry relationships.

About PawPay:

PawPay is a comprehensive veterinary payment and insurance activation platform that allows clinics to receive direct, instant insurance payments at checkout. By serving as an authorized collection agent, the platform enables pet parents to pay only their direct out-of-pocket share while paying the clinic in full within minutes. Built with clinic profitability and workflow ease in mind, PawPay is entirely free for veterinary practices to join, offers transaction fees lower than traditional credit cards, and features an intuitive digital portal backed by rapid staff training and dedicated customer support. Learn more about their services at www.pawpay.com.

SOURCE PawPay LLC; Veterinary Angel Network for Entrepreneurs (VANE)