VanEd Introduces South Carolina Real Estate Pre-Licensing Courses

What is Pre-License Training?

Pre-Licensing is the regulatory instruction necessary to obtain a real estate license. Each state's real estate commission chooses its own education requirements. Pre-licensing education is a vital step to earning a real estate license.

In South Carolina, the South Carolina Real Estate Commission (SCREC) regulates all education for Salespersons, Real Estate Brokers, and Property Managers. SCREC approved the new South Carolina Real Estate Pre-License Courses created by VanEd.

Who Are These Real Estate Pre-Licensing Courses For?

These courses are for anyone seeking a South Carolina real estate salesperson license. To obtain a license, students need to pass both courses.

SC Unit I Salesperson Pre-License

The 60-hour SC Unit I course details Real Estate Principles and Practices for Salespersons. The online class highlights the basics of the real estate industry, beginning with an overview of what working as a real estate agent is like.

Next, students study the definitions of critical real estate terminology imperative to thriving as a real estate agent in South Carolina.

SC Unit II Advanced Real Estate Principles

In the 30-hour SC Unit II course, Advanced Real Estate Principles, licensees learn how to become more proficient in practicing real estate. It builds on Unit I, reinforcing vital topics like the South Carolina License Law and licensing requirements.

The course also details agency relationships and conflicts, service delivery, and property disclosure issues.

How do I Become a Real Estate Agent in South Carolina?

Becoming a real estate agent in South Carolina requires you to complete Unit I, complete Unit II, and pass the South Carolina real estate salesperson examination.

Last, submit passing scores and proof of completion of the Unit II course with your licensure application.

About VanEd

Van Education Center (VanEd) was founded in 1997 with the mission of creating the highest quality online real estate school. VanEd provides students with agent, broker, and appraiser training courses that satisfy both the needs of students and the requirements of the real estate and appraisal industries.

After 24 years of providing real estate education, VanEd has helped over 65,000 licensing students and 100,0000 continuing education students in their careers. VanEd is now one of the largest and most trusted online real estate schools in the country.

