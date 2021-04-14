Vanessa De Luca Joins The Root as Editor-in-Chief

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today G/O Media , a leading digital publisher, announced the appointment of seasoned editor Vanessa De Luca to the role of Editor in Chief at The Root, one of the largest sites covering Black news, politics, culture and opinion. Reporting into G/O Media's Editorial Director, Jim Rich, Vanessa will lead an award-winning team, overseeing all content creation and original reporting across The Root brand. Vanessa starts with The Root on Monday, April 19th.

Vanessa De Luca is an award-winning journalist who notably served as Editor-in-Chief of ESSENCE magazine from 2013-2018, overseeing editorial across the magazine, digital, social, video and live experiences, including content creation around the Essence Festival. Most recently, she served as Editor-in-Chief at Zora magazine by Medium. The digital-first publication centered on stories of women of color, from politics and social justice to culture and commentary. Prior to this, she held various editorial positions at Glamour and Life, among others.

Vanessa De Luca has been featured on national broadcast shows including the TODAY Show, CBS This Morning, MSNBC's Morning Joe, AM JOY and PoliticsNation, CNN and more. Ms. De Luca is also the co-author, beside Tyra Banks, of the bestselling beauty and empowerment book, Tyra Banks Beauty Inside & Out.

"We're thrilled to have Vanessa De Luca join the team at The Root," said Jim Rich, Editorial Director at G/O Media. "Vanessa is a proven leader who has run major editorial operations covering the African American experience in the US. She is a smart, innovative editor who I am confident will maintain and grow The Root's position in the industry, and with her guidance, take the brand to new levels of success."



"I'm honored and excited to be joining an impressive publication such as The Root," said Vanessa De Luca, Editor-in-Chief at The Root. "I look forward to working with the site's experienced editorial team and know that together, we will accomplish great things."

Vanessa is filling the role recently left vacant as former Editor-in-Chief, Danielle Belton, left to join Huffington Post.

About G/O Media

G/O Media reaches more than a third of all Americans online each month with over 100 million unique visitors, including its extended network. This collection of digital-first brands serves a young, diverse audience with content that reflects their shared values and passions, including category-leading sites focused on tech and science ( Gizmodo ); pop culture and entertainment ( The A.V. Club ); sports news ( Deadspin ); car culture ( Jalopnik ); modern women's interests ( Jezebel ); gaming ( Kotaku ); lifestyle ( Lifehacker ); food and drink ( The Takeout ); African American news and culture ( The Root ); humor and satire news ( The Onion ); and e-commerce ( The Inventory ).

