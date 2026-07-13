Vanessa Gabrovsky Cuéllar, MD Joins DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach as Physician Partner

The board-certified, fellowship-trained hand and wrist surgeon is now treating patients in the new,

state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach has welcomed Vanessa Gabrovsky Cuéllar, MD to its elite surgeon roster. A highly skilled orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and wrist disorders, Dr. Cuéllar is now a physician partner. The new, state-of-the-art outpatient facility began providing minimally invasive spine, total joint and orthopedic care last month. Dr. Cuéllar expands DISC Palm Beach's orthopedic capabilities with comprehensive surgical care for conditions affecting the hand, wrist and upper extremities.

New DISC Palm Beach physician partner Vanessa Gabrovsky Cuéllar, MD is a highly skilled orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and wrist disorders. Aerial photo of the new, state-of-the-art DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach.

"As a hand surgeon, precision and innovation are at the core of everything I do, so I'm proud to join a physician-led organization that shares that commitment," commented Dr. Cuéllar. "DISC Palm Beach's advanced infrastructure and minimally invasive technologies allow us to perform highly complex procedures with exceptional accuracy. It is a privilege to collaborate with such a forward-thinking team."

Both board-certified and fellowship-trained, Dr. Cuéllar specializes in all upper extremity disorders—particularly complex wrist and peripheral nerve conditions—bringing a deeply researched, biological and comprehensive approach to patient recovery. She earned her Bachelor of Science from UCLA and her medical degree from Stanford University, where her genetics research contributed to the co-founding of Cytonics Corp. and the development of Alpha-2-macroglobulin (A2M) therapies designed to help slow the progression of osteoarthritis. Following an Orthopaedic Surgery residency and a molecular biomarker research fellowship at the NYU Hospital for Joint Diseases, Dr. Cuéllar completed an advanced fellowship in Hand and Microsurgery at the USC Keck School of Medicine. Read more about Dr. Cuéllar HERE.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Cuéllar to DISC Palm Beach's premier team of physician partners. As the surgery center's dedicated hand and wrist surgeon, her expertise fills a vital need in the region, giving Palm Beach residents access to world-class hand and wrist care in a purpose-built outpatient setting designed for safety, efficiency and superior outcomes," said Lee Levanduski, CEO of DISC Surgery Center parent company TriasMD.

DISC Palm Beach was purpose-built to deliver advanced outpatient spine, orthopedic and total joint care using state-of-the-art robotics, image guidance and minimally invasive surgical technologies. The 15,618-square-foot ambulatory surgery center features three operating suites, seven preoperative rooms and five PACU bays.

Dr. Cuéllar is accepting new patients at DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach. To schedule an appointment, call (561) 621-9420.

About the DISC Surgery Centers

The DISC Surgery Centers are known for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, total joint care and interventional pain management. Each state-of-the-art facility is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. These exceptional surgery centers are part of Trias Global, a clinically integrated network of healthcare providers built and managed by DISC parent company, TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmd.com or follow @DISCMD.

Media Contact:

Kristien Brada-Thompson

310-930-3445

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SOURCE DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach