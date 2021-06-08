Vanessa Gibson, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LYNBROOK, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanessa Gibson, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Thoracic Surgery Specialist for her exemplary service to the healthcare community.

As a Thoracic Surgery Specialist at Long Island Thoracic Surgery PC, Dr. Gibson provides personalized care to patients with chest and lung issues. With 22 years of experience guiding her, she has performed countless thoracic surgeries with great success.

Vanessa Gibson

Dr. Gibson operates mainly in Lynbrook, NY, and operates in Syracuse, NY, and Louisville, KY. She has operated at her current position for 15 years, with admitting privileges at Mount Sinai South Nassau, Mercy Hospital Rockville Centre, and Norton Children's Hospital.

An active member of her field, Dr. Gibson is a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. She is also affiliated with Upstate University Hospital Community Campus.

Among her academic achievements, Dr. Gibson received her M.D. with honors from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1999. She obtained an internship and a residency at the University of Missouri in 2004. Then she completed a residency at the University of Kentucky in 2007. The Kentucky College of Medicine awarded her a Fellowship.

Dr. Gibson has been in her current position as a Thoracic Surgery Specialist for 15 years. Her areas of expertise involve the lungs, esophagus, heart, and other chest organs during lung cancer treatment or emphysema. Dr. Gibson is passionate about her line of work and caring for her patients and represents herself with excellence and integrity. Other areas of expertise include aneurysms, vascular malformations, and diabetes complications.

Patients have praised Dr. Gibson's work rebuilding diaphragms, removing portions of the lungs, and operating on the esophagus. She is revered for her straightforward and amiable approach, telling patients precisely what to expect during and after their procedures.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Dr. Gibson was recognized as a CMS Stage 1 EHR in 2012. Awards for her work include the Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2015, the Patients' Choice Award in 2015-2016, and the On-Time Doctor Award in 2015-2016.

