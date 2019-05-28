Vanessa Julia Founder of Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Announces the details and schedule of the 2019 event at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Trade Show is the #1 Aesthetic Trade Show on the west coast that will draw in national and international aesthetic and beauty industry professionals, new and innovative medical aesthetic technology along with celebrities, media, influencers and consumers!

Visit over 100 Exhibitors, See 50 Key Note Speakers, and Experience a Grand Celebrity and Media Red Carpet Event and Awards Dinner. 

Mingle and meet the Top Aesthetic Industry Professionals in the world in an exceptional industry networking event in sunny Beverly Hills California. 

About the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo: 
Dedicated to supporting and enhancing the aesthetic and beauty industry, CEO and Founder Vanessa Julia worked hard for over two decades to curate Aesthetic Everything's one-of-a-kind network of industry professionals and practitioners. The secret to her success depends on one simple word: credibility. "It takes time and consistent effort to build credibility, and credibility means everything when connecting people within the beauty industry," says Julia. "The time and effort, however, are well worth it for the reward of helping others grow. I am passionate about what I do and honored to help people connect with each other in order to reach their highest potential."

The annual Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo trade show is designed specifically for practitioners and professionals to "exhibit, impress, and sell!" The event features America's largest network of aesthetics and beauty professionals, cosmetic dentists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and aesthetics companies showcasing procedures, products, and the industry's latest technological advancements. Participants call it "fantastic" and "amazing" – "an event that brings everyone in the beauty industry all to one location so they can talk about a common interest and passion."

Tickets as low as $200 General Admission Available Here.

Location - Dates - Times
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Aug 24th and 25th, 2019
The Beverly Hilton
9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

With Celebrity and Media Hosts Including:
Terri Seymour - Extra TV
Kevin Frazier – Entertainment Tonight
Lydia McLaughlin – The Real Housewives of Orange County and Nobleman Magazine

EXHIBITOR AND EDUCATIONAL SPEAKER HOURS
Saturday and Sunday, August 24th and 25th: 10:00AM-5:00PM

CELEBRITY/ MEDIA RED CARPET EVENT
Saturday, August 24th: 5:00PM

GARDEN AWARDS DINNER AND CELEBRATION
Saturday, August 24th: 7:00PM - 10:00PM

EVENT BROCHURE
Speaker Schedule – Saturday August 24th, 2019

10:00AM
Leif Rogers, MD, FACS  (Zimmer USA)
"The Utility of Radial Sound Therapy in a Plastic Surgery Practice"

10:30AM
SmartGraft® presents Cynthia Rager, President & COO
"YOUR NEW HAIR CLINIC "From Solutions to Surgery - How to create a synergistic business within your practice using the SmartGraft + Smart Solutions RX Program"

11:00AM
Elaine Sterling (Elaine Sterling Skincare)
"Brand Strategy and Customer Experience to Stay Relevant"

11:30AM
Candace Noonan (DermaConcepts)
"Environ Radiance+ Range: Next Generation Approach To Improving The Appearance Of Uneven Skin Tone"

12:00PM and 4:30PM
Corey Auger (Crystal Clear Digital Marketing)
"Building a Bulletproof Marketing Blueprint to Grow Your Aesthetic Practice"
"Creating a World-Class Service & Sales Culture"

12:30PM
James Beckman, MD (Theraderm Clinical Skin Care)
"Preventing an Aging Appearance!"

2:00PM
Marya Khalil, CEO of VI Peel
"The Journey to Beautiful Skin Starts With VI Peel"

3:00PM
Laurence Rifkin, DDS (Rifkin Cosmetic Dentistry)
"Creating The Perfect Natural Hollywood Smile"

3:30PM
Dr. Brian Reagan (InMode)
"Pushing the Boundaries in Skin Tightening"

4:00PM
Nima Naghshineh, MD, MSc (Candela)
"Not every microneedling device is the same and neither are your patients. Why temperature control is key to optimizing outcomes."

Speaker Schedule – Sunday August 25th, 2019

10:00AM
Dr. Mariana Vergara (Yahui Bio)
"Anti-Aging"

10:30AM
Dr. Sheila Nazarian (NewMedical Technology)
"How We Treat Scars at Nazarian Plastic Surgery"

11:00AM
Bjorn Johnson (The Revenue Hub)
"How to get more clients through enhancing your online presence without breaking the bank"

11:30AM
Briana Brumer (LIPSMART)
"How LIPSMART Benefits the Beauty and Medical Industry"

12:00PM
John Diaz, MD, FACS (Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons - LASPS)
"The Role of a Professional Society in a Competitive Cosmetic Market"

12:30PM-
Jonathan Sykes, MD (Aestra Institute & Les Encres)
"Unlock key techniques for successful cosmetic thread placement"

1:00PM
TJ Tsay, MD (HansBiomed USA Inc.)
"MINT PDO: The Next Generation in Non Surgical Threadlifiting"

1:30PM
Richard Gentile, MD (NEOConcepts Inc.)
"Amiea Med EXCEED - First and Only Microneedling Device FDA Cleared for Wrinkles"

2:00PM
Dr. Garry Lee (Air-Tite Aesthetics)
"Advanced Anti-Pain, Anti-Bruising Techniques Using The STERiGLIDE Microcannulae"

2:30PM
Steven Marinkovich (Doctor Multimedia)
"7 Amazing Online Marketing Techniques"

3:00PM
Dr. Gregory Chernoff BSC, MD, FRCSC (Kimera Exosomes)
"Aesthetics and Regenerative Medicine: The Next Frontier: MSC Exosomes"

Sponsors and Exhibitors:

Aesthetic Skin Systems 
Aestra Institute 
Air-Tite Aesthetics 
ALASTIN Skincare 
BankCard USA 
Bellus Medical 
Candela 
Cartessa Aesthetics 
Crystal Clear Digital Marketing 
Cynosure 
DermaConcepts 
Dermatude 
Doctor Multimedia 
Elaine Sterling 
Elvis+Elvin 
Flowerkist 
Hans Biomed 
Healexir 
Induction Therapies 
Inmode 
JAN MARINI 
Kimera Exosomes 
Laser Service Solutions 
Dr. Laurence Rifkin, DDS 
Les Encres Threads 
LIPSMART 
LASPS 
Med Results 
Merz 
MNY Innovations 
Nazarian Institute 
NEOConcepts 
Newmedical Technology 
NKP Medical 
Nutrafol 
Oppgenetix 
Rejuvenation 
SmartGraft 
Theraderm  
Theresienol 
The Revenue Hub 
Vi Peel 
Wolters Kluwer 
Zimmer

About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers, the company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Contact:
Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo
https://www.aestheticeverythingbeautyexpo.com
https://aestheticeverythingbeautyexpocelebrityevent.eventbrite.com
310-754-0257
vanessa@aestheticeverything.com
https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

