BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Trade Show is the #1 Aesthetic Trade Show on the west coast that will draw in national and international aesthetic and beauty industry professionals, new and innovative medical aesthetic technology along with celebrities, media, influencers and consumers!

Visit over 100 Exhibitors, See 50 Key Note Speakers, and Experience a Grand Celebrity and Media Red Carpet Event and Awards Dinner.

Vanessa Julia Founder of Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Announces the details and schedule of the 2019 event at The Beverly Hilton in BEVERLY HILLS, CA View Kevin Frazier Host of Entertainment Tonight Event Video Here

Mingle and meet the Top Aesthetic Industry Professionals in the world in an exceptional industry networking event in sunny Beverly Hills California.

About the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo:

Dedicated to supporting and enhancing the aesthetic and beauty industry, CEO and Founder Vanessa Julia worked hard for over two decades to curate Aesthetic Everything's one-of-a-kind network of industry professionals and practitioners. The secret to her success depends on one simple word: credibility. "It takes time and consistent effort to build credibility, and credibility means everything when connecting people within the beauty industry," says Julia. "The time and effort, however, are well worth it for the reward of helping others grow. I am passionate about what I do and honored to help people connect with each other in order to reach their highest potential."

The annual Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo trade show is designed specifically for practitioners and professionals to "exhibit, impress, and sell!" The event features America's largest network of aesthetics and beauty professionals, cosmetic dentists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and aesthetics companies showcasing procedures, products, and the industry's latest technological advancements. Participants call it "fantastic" and "amazing" – "an event that brings everyone in the beauty industry all to one location so they can talk about a common interest and passion."

View 2018 Event Video Here

Tickets as low as $200 General Admission Available Here.

Location - Dates - Times

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Aug 24th and 25th, 2019

The Beverly Hilton

9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

With Celebrity and Media Hosts Including:

Terri Seymour - Extra TV

Kevin Frazier – Entertainment Tonight

Lydia McLaughlin – The Real Housewives of Orange County and Nobleman Magazine

EXHIBITOR AND EDUCATIONAL SPEAKER HOURS

Saturday and Sunday, August 24th and 25th: 10:00AM-5:00PM

CELEBRITY/ MEDIA RED CARPET EVENT

Saturday, August 24th: 5:00PM

GARDEN AWARDS DINNER AND CELEBRATION

Saturday, August 24th: 7:00PM - 10:00PM

EVENT BROCHURE

Speaker Schedule – Saturday August 24th, 2019

10:00AM

Leif Rogers, MD, FACS (Zimmer USA)

"The Utility of Radial Sound Therapy in a Plastic Surgery Practice"

10:30AM

SmartGraft® presents Cynthia Rager, President & COO

"YOUR NEW HAIR CLINIC "From Solutions to Surgery - How to create a synergistic business within your practice using the SmartGraft + Smart Solutions RX Program"

11:00AM

Elaine Sterling (Elaine Sterling Skincare)

"Brand Strategy and Customer Experience to Stay Relevant"

11:30AM

Candace Noonan (DermaConcepts)

"Environ Radiance+ Range: Next Generation Approach To Improving The Appearance Of Uneven Skin Tone"

12:00PM and 4:30PM

Corey Auger (Crystal Clear Digital Marketing)

"Building a Bulletproof Marketing Blueprint to Grow Your Aesthetic Practice"

"Creating a World-Class Service & Sales Culture"

12:30PM

James Beckman, MD (Theraderm Clinical Skin Care)

"Preventing an Aging Appearance!"

2:00PM

Marya Khalil, CEO of VI Peel

"The Journey to Beautiful Skin Starts With VI Peel"

3:00PM

Laurence Rifkin, DDS (Rifkin Cosmetic Dentistry)

"Creating The Perfect Natural Hollywood Smile"

3:30PM

Dr. Brian Reagan (InMode)

"Pushing the Boundaries in Skin Tightening"

4:00PM

Nima Naghshineh, MD, MSc (Candela)

"Not every microneedling device is the same and neither are your patients. Why temperature control is key to optimizing outcomes."

Speaker Schedule – Sunday August 25th, 2019

10:00AM

Dr. Mariana Vergara (Yahui Bio)

"Anti-Aging"

10:30AM

Dr. Sheila Nazarian (NewMedical Technology)

"How We Treat Scars at Nazarian Plastic Surgery"

11:00AM

Bjorn Johnson (The Revenue Hub)

"How to get more clients through enhancing your online presence without breaking the bank"

11:30AM

Briana Brumer (LIPSMART)

"How LIPSMART Benefits the Beauty and Medical Industry"

12:00PM

John Diaz, MD, FACS (Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons - LASPS)

"The Role of a Professional Society in a Competitive Cosmetic Market"

12:30PM-

Jonathan Sykes, MD (Aestra Institute & Les Encres)

"Unlock key techniques for successful cosmetic thread placement"

1:00PM

TJ Tsay, MD (HansBiomed USA Inc.)

"MINT PDO: The Next Generation in Non Surgical Threadlifiting"

1:30PM

Richard Gentile, MD (NEOConcepts Inc.)

"Amiea Med EXCEED - First and Only Microneedling Device FDA Cleared for Wrinkles"

2:00PM

Dr. Garry Lee (Air-Tite Aesthetics)

"Advanced Anti-Pain, Anti-Bruising Techniques Using The STERiGLIDE Microcannulae"

2:30PM

Steven Marinkovich (Doctor Multimedia)

"7 Amazing Online Marketing Techniques"

3:00PM

Dr. Gregory Chernoff BSC, MD, FRCSC (Kimera Exosomes)

"Aesthetics and Regenerative Medicine: The Next Frontier: MSC Exosomes"

Sponsors and Exhibitors:

Aesthetic Skin Systems

Aestra Institute

Air-Tite Aesthetics

ALASTIN Skincare

BankCard USA

Bellus Medical

Candela

Cartessa Aesthetics

Crystal Clear Digital Marketing

Cynosure

DermaConcepts

Dermatude

Doctor Multimedia

Elaine Sterling

Elvis+Elvin

Flowerkist

Hans Biomed

Healexir

Induction Therapies

Inmode

JAN MARINI

Kimera Exosomes

Laser Service Solutions

Dr. Laurence Rifkin, DDS

Les Encres Threads

LIPSMART

LASPS

Med Results

Merz

MNY Innovations

Nazarian Institute

NEOConcepts

Newmedical Technology

NKP Medical

Nutrafol

Oppgenetix

Rejuvenation

SmartGraft

Theraderm

Theresienol

The Revenue Hub

Vi Peel

Wolters Kluwer

Zimmer

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers, the company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

