Vanessa Ribreau Joins BenchSci as Chief People Officer to Lead Company's Embrace of the Future of Work

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto-based hypergrowth startup BenchSci announced today the appointment of Vanessa Ribreau as Chief People Officer, effective August 10, 2021. In the face of global workplace disruption from COVID-19, Ribreau will lead BenchSci's response, including to design and champion BenchSci's people strategies, processes, and programs that create high-performing teams, a solid and engaged culture, and an efficient work environment.

Ribreau brings more than ten years of experience growing, scaling, and optimizing global departments and aligning and leading world-class HR teams. She holds both an MBA and a master's in psychology. Ribreau was formerly the global VP of people, places, and technologies at AlayaCare. She led a team of more than 20 people who supported critical aspects of the business, including internal solutions, information technology, talent acquisition, HR business partners, and people operations. Before this, she held a senior HR leadership role at Shopify.

"We are delighted to be bringing someone with Vanessa's expertise, skills, and energy to the team," says Liran Belenzon, CEO, BenchSci. "Her growth mindset and passion for leading through change will be instrumental as we continue to grow exponentially here at BenchSci. And her progressive approach to HR will help us thrive as we adapt to the changing nature of work. Our company is our people, and our people are our company, and investing in them is critical to our success, including by adding Vanessa in this role. I look forward to collaborating with her to continue building the greatest work experience we can."

Guided by BenchSci's values—focus, advancement, speed, tenacity, and transparency—Ribreau will be an integral leader across the entire company and a key advisor on organizational and management strategies and issues. She will design and manage a company-wide organization development process that will include superior workforce development, team member retention, organization design, and change management. Ribreau will help cultivate the culture during changes instigated by the pandemic.

"I'm genuinely thrilled to be joining BenchSci with its impressive mission, surmounting of challenges, and amazing team," says Ribreau. "It is truly inspiring and exciting. What sold me beyond that is their 'success beyond success' approach: being successful at achieving ambitious goals while doing it the right way. A lot of companies aspire to that, but very few are walking the talk to the point of making it their guiding principle."

Ribreau joins BenchSci's senior leadership team of Tom Leung, Chief Science Officer; Eran Ben-Ari, Chief Platform Officer; Craig Newell, Chief Architect Officer; Luigi Gentile, Chief Revenue Officer; and Simon Smith, Chief Marketing Officer.

For more BenchSci updates, visit our news page.

About BenchSci

BenchSci's vision is to bring novel medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025. We're achieving it by empowering scientists with the world's most advanced biomedical artificial intelligence to run more successful experiments. Backed by F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google's AI fund), and Inovia Capital, our platform accelerates science at 15 top-20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,300 leading research centers worldwide. We're a CIX Top 10 Growth company, certified Great Place to Work®, and top-ranked company on Glassdoor. Learn more at www.benchsci.com.

For more information, please contact Marie Cook at [email protected].

SOURCE BenchSci