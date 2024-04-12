Vangst Acquires CannabizTemp, CannabizTeam's Temp Staffing Division

The first acquisition in the cannabis HR space

DENVER, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vangst, the cannabis industry's leading hiring platform, has officially acquired CannabizTemp, the temporary staffing division of CannabizTeam. The acquisition was 50% cash, 50% stock, and is the first acquisition in the cannabis HR space.

Vangst launched Vangst GIGS, an on-demand hiring platform, in 2018 to address the cannabis industry's variable labor and hiring needs. Since launching Vangst GIGS in 2018, Vangst has filled over 200,000 cannabis GIGS across 19 States. The acquisition of CannabizTemp brings Vangst's total customer count to over 1,700, and Vangst now services 90% of all US multi-state cannabis operators.

"CannabizTemp was hands down our largest competitor", said Karson Humiston, Vangst Founder & CEO. "Liesl and her team built a phenomenal business with a strong and growing customer base, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the CannabizTemp customers into the Vangst Family".

CannabizTeam is an executive search firm, founded by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard, exclusively focusing on the cannabis industry. CannabizTeam will continue operating their executive search business, and continue placing executives into the cannabis industry. As a part of the transaction, Vangst customers will now have access to the Cannabiz Executive Recruiters, to support their executive hiring needs.

The acquisition is not merely a transaction but a strategic alliance designed to leverage the unique strengths of both entities, promoting substantial growth and driving positive change within the cannabis industry.

Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam, expressed excitement about the acquisition's strategic implications, particularly the enhanced focus it allows each company. "This marks a pivotal moment for both Vangst and CannabizTeam. It enables us to concentrate on our respective areas of expertise, setting a new industry standard for specialization, providing a comprehensive talent solution to the industry."

The integration of CannabizTemp customers into Vangst will commence immediately, spearheaded by a commitment from both teams to ensure a smooth and efficient transition. This acquisition is a testament to the strategic foresight of both entities, embodying the principle that collaboration and a focused approach to core strengths are essential for innovation and positive impact in the cannabis staffing industry.

Vangst's acquisition of CannabizTemp arrives at a point of continued growth for the legal cannabis industry in the U.S. More than 440,000 people have full-time jobs in the cannabis industry and this number is expected to triple over the next five years.

About Vangst

Vangst is the cannabis industry's hiring platform – both for job seekers looking to get into the cannabis industry and for cannabis professionals looking to get ahead within it. Vangst helps cannabis companies find and attract the talent they need to grow their business. From on-demand gig workers to trained and credentialed full-time employees, Vangst has built the industry's go-to marketplace for all cannabis hiring. Vangst is proud to work with 1,700+ of the cannabis industry's leading businesses; helping them find candidates faster and streamlining hiring processes.

Vangst headquarters are in Denver, CO. Vangst has raised $30M in venture capital, and is backed by Lerrer Hippeau, Level One Fund, Colle Capital, Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital, and others.

About CannabizTeam

CannabizTeam is the world's premier Executive Search firm focused exclusively on the cannabis industry.

Cannabizteam founded in 2016 by Liesl Bernard, a twenty-year veteran with Robert Half in executive search, have built a significant global client base over the past 7 years in placing executive talent in all verticals including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, retail operations, marketing/sales and accounting/finance.

Cannabizteam have search consultants across the US (and soon Europe) offer their white-glove direct hire and executive search services to their clients globally.

