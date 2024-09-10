Vangst Acquires GreenForce - Cannabis Hiring is Back

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vangst , the cannabis industry's leading hiring platform, today announced its acquisition of GreenForce , a cannabis temporary staffing agency operating in Oregon & Arizona. GreenForce Founder & CEO Ryan Rosenfeld will join Vangst as the Chief Business Officer, focused on further regional and national expansion, effective immediately. The acquisition marks Vangst's second acquisition of 2024 .

Greenforce was founded in 2016, and since that time, the company has expanded from its home state of Oregon and entered Arizona where they've experienced exceptional growth providing skilled harvesting, cultivation, trimming, and other temporary labor services to licensed cannabis businesses. Greenforce has over 100 satisfied clients across the two states, and has aggressive growth plans for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

"I am exceptionally proud of the business we built at Greenforce, and couldn't be more excited for our next chapter with Vangst," said Ryan Rosenfeld, Greenforce Founder & CEO. "This transaction will give us the opportunity to expand more aggressively than ever before, provide an even more superior experience to our customers and workforce, and most importantly, continue to uplift the cannabis industry."

The acquisition further solidifies Vangst's position as the leader in cannabis hiring, and brings Vangst's total customer count to over 1,800. Vangst currently works with 90% of the top US cannabis operators, helping them hire both temporary and full-time, fully credentialed, ready to work employees. Vangst has over 150,000 workers on their platform, and is investing heavily into automating the cannabis hiring experience for both employees and businesses.

"We are honored to welcome GreenForce customers and Ryan to the Vangst family," said Karson Humiston, Founder & CEO of Vangst. "Ryan is a phenomenal entrepreneur who built a great business from the ground up, and I am very much looking forward to kicking ass together."

In Vangst's 2024 jobs report, Vangst reported that there are currently 440,445 full-time cannabis employees, and Vangst expects this number to reach 1,000,000 over the next five years. Vangst's mission is to fill every job, both full-time and temporary, in cannabis.

About Vangst

Vangst is the cannabis industry's hiring platform – both for job seekers looking to find opportunities in cannabis, and for cannabis businesses looking to hire. Vangst is proud to work with 1,700+ of the cannabis industry's leading businesses; helping them hire both temporary and full-time employees.

Vangst headquarters are in Denver, CO. Vangst has raised $30M in venture capital, and is backed by Lerrer Hippeau, Level One Fund, Colle Capital, Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital, and others.

