Vanguard Adds 17 New Funds to Vanguard Investor Choice

Vanguard today announced the addition of 17 new investment funds to Vanguard Investor Choice, adding approximately 2 million new eligible investors across more than $200 billion in assets. The expansion increases the number of eligible investors in the program to 22 million and expands eligible assets to more than $3.6 trillion1. This marks the fifth expansion of Vanguard Investor Choice, the largest proxy voting choice program in the world.

"Vanguard Investor Choice continues to help improve the corporate governance ecosystem by ensuring the voices of more investors can be heard," said John Galloway, Global Head of Investor Engagement at Vanguard. "We are proud to continue to pioneer proxy voting choice for index fund investors, empowering them to more directly express their proxy voting preferences for their proportionate share of the funds."

Expanding to New Funds*2

With 17 new participating funds, Vanguard Investor Choice now includes 32 funds, spanning all share classes. The full list of new funds is below:

Vanguard Energy Index Fund

Vanguard Materials Index Fund

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund

Vanguard Financials Index Fund

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund

Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

"In 2025, we more than doubled participation in Investor Choice, reflecting strong - and increasing - investor interest in proxy voting. Going forward, we plan to continue to make it easier for all investors in our U.S. equity index funds to participate," said David Reiner, Head of Investor Choice at Vanguard.

Vanguard Investor Choice Overview

Vanguard Investor Choice empowers individual investors, their advisors, 529 plans, and retirement plan sponsors to make their voices heard on important shareholder matters at portfolio companies held in participating Vanguard funds.

Investor Choice offers a range of straightforward and distinct voting policy options that determine how investors' proportionate shares are voted. To learn more about the proxy voting policy options, please click here . As the Investor Choice program expands to include additional Vanguard funds, investors holding one or more Vanguard funds directly through Vanguard can select a proxy voting policy here . Policy selections for those investors will automatically be applied as additional funds are added to the program.

*Funds Already in Investor Choice

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund

Vanguard Institutional Index Fund

Vanguard Growth Index Fund

Vanguard Value Index Fund

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund

Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital Appreciation Fund

Vanguard Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund

For more information about Vanguard Investor Choice, please click here .

1 As of December 31, 2025.

2 *Full list of funds already included in Investor Choice listed below.

