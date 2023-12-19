Vanguard Announces Senior Leadership Change

News provided by

Vanguard

19 Dec, 2023, 10:19 ET

Tom Rampulla, 35-year Vanguard veteran and Head of Vanguard's Financial Advisor Services division to retire, Amma Boateng to assume role 

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the retirement of Tom Rampulla, managing director and head of Vanguard's Financial Advisor Services (FAS) division, following 35 years of dedicated service to the firm. Amma Boateng, current head of the Broker-Dealer channel within FAS, will join Vanguard's senior leadership team and become the head of the division effective January 1, 2024.

Mr. Rampulla joined Vanguard in 1988 and was appointed to Vanguard's senior leadership team as head of FAS in 2015. Under his leadership, FAS has grown to manage more than $3 trillion in assets, serving more than 150,000 financial advisors with investments, services, education, and research. Prior to running the FAS division, he served as the first head of Vanguard's U.K. and European operations from 2008-2015. Previously, he spent six years helping establish the FAS business and expanding distribution of Vanguard's U.S. ETF product lineup.

"For more than 35 years, Tom has worked tirelessly for Vanguard clients and crew," said Vanguard Chairman and CEO Tim Buckley. "Tom and his entrepreneurial spirit set the course for our European business, launching our European ETF franchise and introducing our mission and investment philosophy to U.K. investors. His passion for serving individual investors and those who serve them has elevated the FAS business to new heights—investing in crew, leveraging technology, and redefining service. Vanguard will benefit for years to come through the countless crew and leaders he has mentored and inspired over his tenure."

Ms. Boateng joined Vanguard in 2004 and currently leads the Broker-Dealer channel within FAS, serving wirehouse, independent, and regional broker-dealers with high-quality investment products and differentiated services to help enable the advisor experience.

Before leading Broker-Dealer, Ms. Boateng built and led Vanguard's Advisor Solutions function, responsible for delivering value-added capabilities and resources to Vanguard's financial advisor clients, including technology, portfolio solutions, and thought leadership. Prior to leading Advisor Solutions, Amma has held roles in Vanguard's Investment Management, Finance, and Personal Investor divisions. Ms. Boateng earned an A.B. in English and economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from Stanford Business School.

"Amma has been central to building a sophisticated offer for our financial advisor clients," said Mr. Buckley. "She brings deep expertise in global capital markets, strong digital acumen, and a passion for helping advisors drive investment success for individual investors."

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe - directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. 

SOURCE Vanguard

Also from this source

Vanguard Releases 2024 Economic and Market Outlook

Vanguard Releases 2024 Economic and Market Outlook

Vanguard today released its annual outlook and analysis on global financial markets and economies. This year's report, "A Return to Sound Money,"...
Vanguard Expands ETF Lineup with Two Active Bond ETFs

Vanguard Expands ETF Lineup with Two Active Bond ETFs

Vanguard today launched Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) and announced that Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) will launch before year end. These two...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.