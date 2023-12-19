Vanguard Announces Senior Leadership Change

Tom Rampulla, 35-year Vanguard veteran and Head of Vanguard's Financial Advisor Services division to retire, Amma Boateng to assume role

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the retirement of Tom Rampulla, managing director and head of Vanguard's Financial Advisor Services (FAS) division, following 35 years of dedicated service to the firm. Amma Boateng, current head of the Broker-Dealer channel within FAS, will join Vanguard's senior leadership team and become the head of the division effective January 1, 2024.

Mr. Rampulla joined Vanguard in 1988 and was appointed to Vanguard's senior leadership team as head of FAS in 2015. Under his leadership, FAS has grown to manage more than $3 trillion in assets, serving more than 150,000 financial advisors with investments, services, education, and research. Prior to running the FAS division, he served as the first head of Vanguard's U.K. and European operations from 2008-2015. Previously, he spent six years helping establish the FAS business and expanding distribution of Vanguard's U.S. ETF product lineup.

"For more than 35 years, Tom has worked tirelessly for Vanguard clients and crew," said Vanguard Chairman and CEO Tim Buckley. "Tom and his entrepreneurial spirit set the course for our European business, launching our European ETF franchise and introducing our mission and investment philosophy to U.K. investors. His passion for serving individual investors and those who serve them has elevated the FAS business to new heights—investing in crew, leveraging technology, and redefining service. Vanguard will benefit for years to come through the countless crew and leaders he has mentored and inspired over his tenure."

Ms. Boateng joined Vanguard in 2004 and currently leads the Broker-Dealer channel within FAS, serving wirehouse, independent, and regional broker-dealers with high-quality investment products and differentiated services to help enable the advisor experience.

Before leading Broker-Dealer, Ms. Boateng built and led Vanguard's Advisor Solutions function, responsible for delivering value-added capabilities and resources to Vanguard's financial advisor clients, including technology, portfolio solutions, and thought leadership. Prior to leading Advisor Solutions, Amma has held roles in Vanguard's Investment Management, Finance, and Personal Investor divisions. Ms. Boateng earned an A.B. in English and economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from Stanford Business School.

"Amma has been central to building a sophisticated offer for our financial advisor clients," said Mr. Buckley. "She brings deep expertise in global capital markets, strong digital acumen, and a passion for helping advisors drive investment success for individual investors."

